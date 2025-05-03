Gladatorian triumphs in the R750 000 Independent On Saturday Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes

Trainer Stuart Ferrie with Gladatorian and his pilot Sean Veale together with co-owner Michel Nairac after the five-year-old gelding won the R750 000 Independent On Saturday Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes, held at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Media

The highly anticipated Champions Season kicked off to a flying start with Gladatorian emerging victorious in the R750 000 Independent On Saturday Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes, held at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. The annual race is the traditional curtain raiser to the Champions Season in KwaZulu-Natal. Last year, Gladatorian finished third, narrowly beaten by Royal Aussie and Cousin Casey.

Consistent over the past year since the previous event, Gladatorian’s regular jockey, Sean Veale, has always believed that the gelding has what it takes to win at the highest level. This year, the five-year-old son of Vercingetorix lined up against 11 quality rivals over 1 400m, including last year’s winner Royal Aussie. Following the race, an ecstatic Veale could hardly contain his excitement as the pair made their way to the winners' circle for the awards ceremony.

Commenting on Gladatorian’s performance, Veale said: “He can only do what we put in front of him. It was a good run from Mr Roberts’s horse, and we will meet again in the mile. “I still think I got there too early. He glided through them. I let him slide, and when I pressed him, he quickened. There is still meat on the bone as we couldn’t really gallop him (with the rain).” Veale expressed gratitude for the victory, calling it a testament to the skills of trainer Stuart Ferrie.

Ferrie said that he was bound to get lucky at some point. “The luck was going to change, and thankfully, it was today. Very good ride from Sean as he got in a lovely position. Maybe the draw of being one off the fence helped. This horse was good enough for the win.” Co-owner Michel Nairac said this race was special for him because it ushered in the dawn of a new era with Hollywoodbets saving horseracing in KZN. “To be able to open the season with a group 2 and have a share in the horse is absolutely wonderful. Stuart is a fantastic trainer, and Sean, what a ride. I’m blessed,” he said.