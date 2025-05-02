'Women cannot be reduced to vulgar slurs': Deputy Minister Letsike condemns MacG’s offensive remarks about Minnie Dlamini

Deputy Minister Letsike calls out MacG over “vomitous” comments about Minnie Dlamini. Government to pursue legal and regulatory action to stop online abuse and defend women’s rights in public discourse. Image: MacG. Picture: Instagram

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, has condemned podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho over what she calls “vomitous utterances” made against media personality Minnie Dlamini in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill. This follows the podcast host's crude speculation regarding the reasons behind Dlamini’s past romantic break-ups, suggesting, 'maybe her coochie smells or something.' Letsike condemned this statement as 'nauseating in its vulgarity' and a violation of Dlamini’s rights to freedom, security, equality, and human dignity. Letsike warned that such commentary is not just offensive, but constitutes a form of online gender-based violence as outlined in South Africa’s National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. “This incident is not a harmless joke or casual banter – it is a harrowing demonstration of online gender-based violence,” she said.

The Deputy Minister expressed disgust at what she described as a pattern of misogynistic behaviour from Mukwevho, adding that multiple women have reportedly initiated legal action against him. “Women cannot be reduced to vulgar slurs and the objectification of the female body, as this is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect and consequently violence,” she said. Referencing South Africa’s painful history of legally sanctioned patriarchy under apartheid, Letsike said, “We hang our heads in shame. We have persons defending Mukwevho’s utterances as correct within the context of a progressive democracy such as ours.” The Ministry commended the public backlash from some podcast followers and broader South African society. “We are encouraged that within the ranks of South African society, we have persons who are sober in mind to call out abhorrent tendencies that are a distraction from achieving gender equality,” said Letsike. She also welcomed the condemnation from Moja Love, the channel that broadcasts Podcast and Chill, but urged them to take firm disciplinary action: “The walk must match the talk, if we are to enact any meaningful and progressive social change.”