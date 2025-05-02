NGO warns that lack of water threatens young lives ahead of Hand Hygiene Day

NGO warns that lack of clean water in ECD centres puts children’s lives and development at risk, as many are forced to rely on unsafe alternatives for handwashing.

As World Hand Hygiene Day nears on May 5, a sobering warning has been issued regarding South Africa’s continued struggle with providing fundamental water and sanitation services in early learning centres.

This shortfall not only jeopardises the health of our youngest children but also threatens their development, leaving them vulnerable to illness and long-term setbacks.

According to the Santa Shoebox Project, only 53% of Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in South Africa have access to piped water, electricity, and flushing toilets. Even more alarming, 8% of these centres operate without any of these essential services.

“This is not just a public health issue, it’s a matter of dignity, education, and the country’s long-term development,” said Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project.

“No child should fall sick or die simply because there was no water to wash their hands.”