KZN's swift action: 144 residents evacuated from mudslide disaster in uMlazi

Residents whose homes were damaged after recent heavy rains caused mudslides in uMlazi H Section are being evacuated by the KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements. Image: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements has evacuated 144 people whose homes were damaged after recent heavy rains caused severe mudslides in uMlazi H Section, south of Durban. Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya stated that the team is collaborating with the ward committee to complete the evacuation of the remaining 72 residents. He noted that some of these individuals were currently at work, while others were temporarily residing with relatives. “We continue with the verification process to ensure that nobody is left behind,” he said. This comes after six people were injured in P Section last week during the same storm as a result of mudslides. KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi ordered that these affected residents in P Section be relocated and that an evaluation of the entire area should be conducted. This evaluation found that other houses in the vicinity had also been affected. On Wednesday, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane, together with KZN Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, visited uMlazi H Section to assess the damage caused to about 56 houses, also affected by mudslides.

One of the houses that was damaged after recent heavy rains. Image: Supplied

Based on what she had seen, Simelane said the relocation of these households would be the best solution. “While the assessment is conducted, the immediate task is to relocate about 56 families to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA),” said Simelane. The minister directed that the most affected families should be relocated within 48 hours. MEC Duma said the evacuation process would begin on Thursday. “We wish to announce that today at 15h00, more than 200 community members will be evacuated.” According to Sibiya, evacuations continued from 11pm on Thursday to 2am on Friday. Sibiya said the department will monitor the evacuation on site and be with the community as they embark on this journey. Duma said he received a report at 3am on Friday and confirmed that evacuations would resume later that morning at 9am. In a progress report on Friday afternoon, Duma said that he has been interacting with Minister Simelane, informing her about the progress of the evacuation of 216 community members from H Section. He said 144 people, including children, had been evacuated and were being accommodated at Lagoon Centre in eManzimtoti

The evacuated residents are being accommodated at the Lagoon Centre in eManzimtoti Image: Supplied

Duma stated that on Thursday afternoon, the department inspected the self-catering accommodation facility and was satisfied with its condition. He said this facility will help these storm victims recover from the traumatic experience of living in collapsing houses. “Working with eThekwini Municipality, meals such as breakfast and supper will be provided for 14 days starting from this weekend. After 14 days, food parcels will be provided to the families for self-catering purposes.

One of the units at the at Lagoon Centre in eManzimtoti. Image: Supplied