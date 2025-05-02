Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife halts Incema harvesting for 2025 amid severe waterlogging

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, in collaboration with the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, has decided to cancel the Incema harvesting operations scheduled to take place in May. Image: Montage / Supplied

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said this year’s annual Incema harvesting operations have been cancelled due to waterlogged areas that threaten the safety of harvesters. Incema is a herb that is valued for its strength and flexibility, growing up to a height of 1.5m in large colonies. The announcement was made on Thursday after the St Lucia Incema Harvesting Committee and Western Shore Incema Harvesting Committee unanimously agreed to proceed with harvesting earlier in the week.

“Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, in collaboration with the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, regrets to inform the public that the previously announced Incema harvesting operations scheduled to take place from 5th to 20th May 2025, have been cancelled,” said Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo. Mntambo said this difficult decision was taken following the recent heavy rains that have severely affected the St Lucia area and its surroundings. “The prolonged downpours have resulted in significant waterlogging, rendering large portions of the harvesting areas inaccessible,” he said.

Despite the possibility of the rains subsiding, Mntambo said most of the Incema plants remain submerged, making harvesting unsafe and unfeasible at this time. “As a result, the Incema harvesting operations have been officially postponed to the 2026 harvesting season. New dates for the 2026 season will be communicated in due course,” he said. Vuyi Radebe, who is the executive manager of Biodiversity Conservation, acknowledged the importance of Incema harvesting for cultural, economic, and social purposes.

Radebe said Ezemvelo shares in the disappointment of the affected communities. “However, the safety of harvesters and the sustainability of natural resources remain our top priorities.” She thanked stakeholders, including the St Lucia and Western Shore Incema Harvesting Committees, for their ongoing support, cooperation, and commitment. According to Steve Mckean's Ezemvelo-affiliated publication, ‘Harvest of Juncus Krausii(incema) in the greater St Lucia Wetland Park: Impacts and guidelines for sustainable use’, incema is a popular material among Zulu people for weaving sleeping mats and other commercial products. “This brings much-needed income to many impoverished rural people,” he said.

According to a report, in St Lucia, Incema is harvested by women from across KZN, usually with sickles. The only places that Incema is found in KZN are in the coastal and midlands regions, with major stands being found at Kosi Bay, St Lucia, Richards Bay, Umlalazi, and Umgababa estuaries, stated the report. Ezemvelo noted that Incema is the primary material used in the creation of most items sold at locations such as the Zamimpilo market.