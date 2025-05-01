Missing VW Polo recovered from Hennops River

After days of intensive search and rescue efforts, the missing VW Polo vehicle has been retrieved from the Hennops River, where the bodies of five police officers were discovered earlier this week.

Athlenda Mathe, the National Police Spokesperson, confirmed the vehicle's retrieval on Thursday.

"I can confirm that the search team retrieved a car wreck from the Hennops River this afternoon. Items, including a handbag, were found inside the vehicle.

“Since then, five bodies and car parts have been recovered along the river as the police continue their investigation into what may have happened."

Fannie Masemola, National Police Commissioner, expressed his condolences and hope for closure.

"The retrieval of the vehicle and bodies will bring some measure of closure to the families of the fallen officers and our colleagues. It has been a long and difficult process, but we hope this will help us determine what happened on that tragic day."