Minister Nkabane launches Digital Innovation Lab to equip students for the future

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launched a state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Lab at Esayidi TVET College in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Supplied

In a step toward embracing the digital age, Minister of Higher Education and Training, Nobuhle Nkabane, officially launched a state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Lab at Esayidi TVET College in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday. The minister's delegation included the department's director-general, Nkosinathi Sishi, director-general for TVET Colleges, Sam Zungu, along with municipal leaders, industry representatives, and prominent figures in the education and training sectors. The department said this lab is a significant milestone for the future of digital education in South Africa.

Minister Nkabane said the lab is important in preparing students for the opportunities and challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), where digital skills are vital for success in today’s fast-evolving job market. "The launch of the Digital Innovation Lab is a pivotal step in providing our students with the skills needed to thrive in a digital economy. This facility ensures that learners are not just consumers of technology but innovators shaping the future," she said. According to Nkabane, Esayidi TVET College is now at the forefront of empowering youth to engage with technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud computing, which are critical for the industries of tomorrow.

Esayidi’s acting principal, Chris Migochi, said the college is proud to launch the Digital Innovation Lab, which represents their commitment to equipping students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy. “The partnerships we have formed with industry leaders will ensure that our students are well prepared for the opportunities in industries such as manufacturing, ICT, and robotics," he said. Migochi stated that they are establishing a hub for creativity, innovation, and collaboration that will prepare learners for the workforce of the future.

The department said the college has already trained its first cohort of students and lecturers, who are now ready to engage with the lab’s resources in areas such as robotics, AI, cloud computing, and more. In addition, Esayidi is working with partners for possible placement opportunities and apprenticeships, as well as Vodacom for network infrastructure support, among other partners for various opportunities to support the Lab. The Digital Innovation Lab will offer short courses, skills programmes, and learnerships across various sectors, including manufacturing, ICT, and robotics. “Esayidi TVET College plans to expand its digital training model to other campuses, introduce new technologies aligned with 4IR, and establish international exchange programmes and global certification pathways for students in the coming months,” concluded the department. [email protected]

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launched a state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Lab at Esayidi TVET College in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Supplied

The Digital Innovation Lab will equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy. Image: Supplied

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launched a state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Lab at Esayidi TVET College in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Supplied

Certificates were handed to students by Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane for completing practical work experience in the OEM Robotics Skills Programme, funded by the National Skills Fund, as they finalise their final year of training. Image: Supplied