City of Joburg to remove illegal occupants from hijacked buildings
Garbage and sewage flood the basement of the Casa Mia building, where dozens of people live under dangerous conditions
Image: Simon Majadibodu/IOL
The City of Joburg has identified 11 hijacked buildings, all owned by the municipality, from which illegal occupants will soon be evacuated, according to Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso.
During a site visit on Wednesday to several of these buildings in the Hillbrow area, Mabaso highlighted the urgent need for action.
Many of the buildings are in a state of severe disrepair, with broken windows, leaking sewage, and piles of garbage and are overcrowded, with many occupants believed to be undocumented migrants.
At the Casa Mia building on Soper Street in Hillbrow, which is owned by the municipality, Mabaso confirmed that an evacuation order is in place. Inside the building, stacks of plastic bottles, cans, cardboard, and glass were discovered—materials that the occupants claimed to collect and sell as part of their recycling business.
A strong stench permeated the air, and the building exhibited signs of severe dilapidation, including leaking sewage.
Three men living in Casa Mia were shocked at the visit. One of the men, who refused to be named, claimed they had been living there for more than three years.
“We are trying to make a living by collecting waste around the city and selling it,” he said.
He denied that they were occupying the building illegally, insisting they pay rent to an unnamed individual who, in turn, claims to pay the owner.
However, Mabaso clarified that Casa Mia is owned by the City of Johannesburg, and no rental payments have been received from anyone occupying the property.
Pressed on how much they earn monthly from recycling, the man responded, “Yoh! We make a lot of money … It’s more than R10,000.”
He added that they had nowhere else to go if evicted.
“We are suffering and trying to make ends meet here.”
Leaking sewage, broken windows, and mounds of garbage define life inside hijacked buildings like Casa Mia in Hillbrow.
Image: Simon Majadibodu/IOL
Mabasa said the city would evacuate all illegal occupants once alternative accommodation is secured.
“As part of my oversight in the inner city, we are identifying buildings we can use as alternatives during these evacuations,” he said.
He noted that the city must evacuate and secure all 11 buildings it owns.
“We need to find accommodation for the people currently living in these properties,” Mabaso said.
He added that once people are evicted, measures are taken to prevent reoccupation.
“We barricade the buildings, deploy security, and begin refurbishment. The buildings evacuated in November are already in the planning phase for renovation,” he said.
Mabaso said about 250 people were living at Casa Mia, and 54 had already been relocated to a city-owned facility through the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO).
“We are left with about 200 people who still need to be evacuated,” he said.
He admitted the city does not yet have figures for the other ten buildings. However, across Johannesburg, the city estimates that around 19,000 people need alternative accommodation.
“It’s a lot. We don’t have sufficient space to accommodate everyone. That’s why we’re doing inspections, to identify properties we can convert,” Mabaso said.
“There are more than 100 court cases where the city is compelled to provide alternative accommodation, and we simply don’t have the capacity.”
The problem of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg has persisted for years, with many buildings being reoccupied shortly after evictions.
National attention was drawn to the issue in August 2023, when 77 people died in a fire at the hijacked Usindiso building in Marshalltown.
