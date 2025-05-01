City of Joburg to remove illegal occupants from hijacked buildings

Garbage and sewage flood the basement of the Casa Mia building, where dozens of people live under dangerous conditions

The City of Joburg has identified 11 hijacked buildings, all owned by the municipality, from which illegal occupants will soon be evacuated, according to Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso.

During a site visit on Wednesday to several of these buildings in the Hillbrow area, Mabaso highlighted the urgent need for action.

Many of the buildings are in a state of severe disrepair, with broken windows, leaking sewage, and piles of garbage and are overcrowded, with many occupants believed to be undocumented migrants.

At the Casa Mia building on Soper Street in Hillbrow, which is owned by the municipality, Mabaso confirmed that an evacuation order is in place. Inside the building, stacks of plastic bottles, cans, cardboard, and glass were discovered—materials that the occupants claimed to collect and sell as part of their recycling business.

A strong stench permeated the air, and the building exhibited signs of severe dilapidation, including leaking sewage.

Three men living in Casa Mia were shocked at the visit. One of the men, who refused to be named, claimed they had been living there for more than three years.

“We are trying to make a living by collecting waste around the city and selling it,” he said.

He denied that they were occupying the building illegally, insisting they pay rent to an unnamed individual who, in turn, claims to pay the owner.

However, Mabaso clarified that Casa Mia is owned by the City of Johannesburg, and no rental payments have been received from anyone occupying the property.

Pressed on how much they earn monthly from recycling, the man responded, “Yoh! We make a lot of money … It’s more than R10,000.”

He added that they had nowhere else to go if evicted.

“We are suffering and trying to make ends meet here.”