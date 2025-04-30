Your guide to reporting electrical faults in eThekwini Municipality

Effortlessly report electrical issues in eThekwini Municipality. Image: Pexels

Electrical faults plague most cities and suburbs across South Africa, leaving ratepayers and businesses frustrated and inconvenienced. However, residents of eThekwini Municipality have several convenient options to report electrical faults and ensure a swift response from the city's dedicated faults team, which operates 24 hours a day. One of the easiest ways to log a fault is via the eThekwini Mobile App, available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app allows users to report faults and receive updates directly on their smartphones.

Alternatively, the municipality offers a WhatsApp chatbot service. By sending the word “Hi” to 076 791 2449, residents can engage with the chatbot and follow the guided process to report their issue. For those who prefer speaking to a person, the Contact Centre can be reached toll-free at 080 311 1111. The centre is supposedly staffed around the clock and provides assistance for logging and following up on fault reports. Another option is the online portal, which enables residents to submit faults through the Municipality's official website. For written submissions, residents can also email [email protected] with relevant details.