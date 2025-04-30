The heart-wrenching case of three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers who went missing has reached a tragic conclusion. Here’s a summary of the key points from the recent developments surrounding this case.

Missing officers identified

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, confirmed during a media briefing that the three missing officers are amongst five bodies retrieved from the Hennops River, on Tuesday. The families of Constable Keamogetswe Buys, Constable Boipelo Senoge, and Constable Cebekhulu Linda have identified their loved ones at the Tshwane mortuary.

Disappearance timeline

The officers were last seen in the early hours of Thursday at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza on the N1 in Gauteng. Their vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, had its registration plates switched off after departing the station, alongside their cellphones and tracking device.

Exhaustive search efforts

A dedicated team of investigators from SAPS launched a comprehensive search across Gauteng, the Free State, and Limpopo, pursuing every possible lead. This extensive search eventually brought them to an area along the N1 highway.