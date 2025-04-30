UPDATE: Vehicle parts found in Hennops River may belong to missing police officers' VW Polo

Police have found parts of a vehicle at the Hennops River in Centurion, and it's believed the parts belong to the VW Polo car that the three deceased police officers were traveling in.

This comes after the bodies of the officers—30-year-old Keamogetswe Buys, 20-year-old Boipelo Senoge, and 24-year-old Cebekhulu Linda—were retrieved from the river on Tuesday after they were reported missing for over five days.

On Wednesday, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the front and back bumper were found alongside a reflector jacket belonging to Linda.

Mathe said experts are in the process of establishing whether the vehicle parts are linked to the VW polo which was used by the three police officers.

Meanwhile, divers from various agencies, including SAPS Special Task Force and Search and Rescue South Africa, have identified a suspicious metal object approximately 4km from the N1, which they believe may be linked to the missing vehicle.

"This metal object was felt by divers 4km from the N1. There is no confirmation as yet that this metal object is covered by debris," said Mathe.

The three police constables were last seen in Gauteng in the early hours of Thursday, before their mysterious disappearance. They were travelling from Free State, via Gauteng and heading to Limpopo.

IOL has previously reported that the three police officers' last known location was the Engen fuel station in Gauteng, on the N1 on Thursday.

Moments after leaving the fuel station, the police officers' vehicle tracking device and cellphones were switched off.

The trio was travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback with registration number JCL 401 FS.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has since expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased officers, urging the public to approach the matter with sensitivity:

“Although free to express themselves, have compassion and sympathy on this sensitive matter and not create wrong impressions of what has happened and replace facts with speculation," he said.

