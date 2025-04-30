Mudslides in Umlazi: Households face relocation amid disaster response

Umlazi households to be relocated after devastating mudslides. Image: Supplied

Households at Section H, Umlazi Township in KwaZulu-Natal, will be relocated after mudslides destroyed numerous homes. Minister of Human Settlements Thembisile Simelane, alongside KZN MEC for Human Settlements Siboniso Duma, visited the township to assess the damage inflicted by the recent heavy rain. These conditions led to mudslides that have severely impacted approximately 56 dwellings, which have been surveyed to date. "Based on what I have seen with my naked eye, relocation of these households would be the best solution. While the assessment is conducted, the immediate task is to relocate about 56 families to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA)," Simelane said.

As a result, the Minister has instructed that the most impacted households be transferred within 48 hours. The procedure has already begun. As a long-term solution, the eThekwini Municipality and the Provincial Department of Human Settlements will choose a plot of land that will be used to provide impacted households with permanent housing. Minister Simelane also urged communities in potentially impacted regions to welcome those affected by flooding and mudslides and avoid exploiting others' need.

