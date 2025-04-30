Mudslides in Umlazi: Households face relocation amid disaster response
Umlazi households to be relocated after devastating mudslides.
Image: Supplied
Households at Section H, Umlazi Township in KwaZulu-Natal, will be relocated after mudslides destroyed numerous homes.
Minister of Human Settlements Thembisile Simelane, alongside KZN MEC for Human Settlements Siboniso Duma, visited the township to assess the damage inflicted by the recent heavy rain. These conditions led to mudslides that have severely impacted approximately 56 dwellings, which have been surveyed to date.
"Based on what I have seen with my naked eye, relocation of these households would be the best solution. While the assessment is conducted, the immediate task is to relocate about 56 families to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA)," Simelane said.
As a result, the Minister has instructed that the most impacted households be transferred within 48 hours. The procedure has already begun.
As a long-term solution, the eThekwini Municipality and the Provincial Department of Human Settlements will choose a plot of land that will be used to provide impacted households with permanent housing.
Minister Simelane also urged communities in potentially impacted regions to welcome those affected by flooding and mudslides and avoid exploiting others' need.
Relocation of Umlazi households following mudslide destruction.
Image: Supplied
"Our responsibility is to house the nation. The decisions we take are based on the information available to us. The law and the policy expect us to prioritise the most vulnerable among us," added Simelane.
Duma promised to follow up on all of the Minister's directions and pledges to ensure they are completely implemented.
"We are a responsive and caring government, we shall ensure all commitments are implemented", said Duma. "As from tomorrow, the relocation begins as per the minister’s guidance. We will announce the exact emergency accommodation facility where the families will be accommodated. The team is already working on the logistics."
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: