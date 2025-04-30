Global experts urge increased investment in energy efficiency at G20 Cape Town summit

G20 Summit South Africa 2025 Rachel McCormick of Natural Resources Canada leads an expert panel on financing energy efficiency at the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Cape Town.

A high-level panel of international experts convened at the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting on Wednesday to address one of the thorniest issues in global climate and energy strategy: how to finance energy efficiency initiatives at scale, especially in developing economies.

Chaired by Rachel McCormick, Director General of International and Intergovernmental Affairs at Natural Resources Canada, the panel brought together energy and finance leaders from the African Development Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the Danish Energy Agency, and South Africa’s GreenCape.

Their collective message was clear: while ambition is high, investments remain worryingly low.

“Energy efficiency is not just a cost-saving intervention,” McCormick emphasised.

“It enhances our energy access, security, and also drives innovation across industry, transport, and households.”

Africa's energy efficiency investments currently account for less than 3% of global funding, according to Daniel Schroth from the African Development Bank.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, average per capita energy use is about what one refrigerator in the US consumes annually,” he said.

“That stark figure tells you everything about the investment gap we need to close.”