PICS: Four men killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

Four men were killed in a head-on collision between a sedan and a Ford Ranger bakkie on the R23 road between Balfour and Greylingstad in Mpumalanga on Monday night.
The Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed that among the dead are the drivers of both vehicles and two passengers.
One passenger from the bakkie sustained minor injuries and was treated at Suikerbosrand Life Care Hospital in Heidelberg.
“He has since been discharged,” said departmental spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
Mmusi said the sedan involved in the collision was being towed at the time of the crash.
“The other sedan, which was towing the crashed vehicle, was not damaged, and its driver was unharmed,” he said.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but an investigation is under way.
Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
The crash scene on the R23 near Greylingstad in Mpumalanga.
