PICS: Four men killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

Four men were killed in a head-on collision between a sedan and a Ford Ranger bakkie on the R23 road between Balfour and Greylingstad in Mpumalanga on Monday night.

The Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed that among the dead are the drivers of both vehicles and two passengers.

One passenger from the bakkie sustained minor injuries and was treated at Suikerbosrand Life Care Hospital in Heidelberg.

“He has since been discharged,” said departmental spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.