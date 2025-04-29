Home Affairs denies Omotoso's deportation, as legal review continues

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has not been deported after being acquitted of several charges, including sexual assault and human trafficking. This follows misleading claims by the National Prosecuting Authority suggesting he would be deported immediately. Image: File

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has not been deported after his acquittal on multiple charges, including sexual assault and human trafficking. This clarification comes after misleading statements from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) suggested he would be immediately removed from the country. On April 2, Omotoso was found not guilty on 63 counts in a highly publicised trial that drew intense media attention and public scrutiny. The presiding judge, Irma Schoeman, levelled harsh criticism against the NPA, stating their prosecutorial mishandling, including a failure to adequately cross-examine witnesses, led to the collapse of the case. The ruling has had significant repercussions for the NPA and its efforts to combat gender-based violence in South Africa. In a statement on Tuesday, April 22, Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza assured the public that the pastor's status is under review. “No, the Department has not deported Timothy Omotoso. The Department has noted the public interest in the matter. The issues relating to his status in South Africa are being reviewed as directed by the court,” Qoza said, emphasising that this process remains ongoing and subject to legal requirements.

Peter Daubermann, Omotoso's attorney, highlighted the confusion surrounding the case, asserting that his client walked out of prison a free man, contradicting the NPA’s prior assertions. “The NPA has misled the public,” Daubermann stated, adding that he doubts the authorities even know Omotoso's current whereabouts. Despite unconfirmed reports suggesting that Omotoso may have left South Africa, Home Affairs has not provided clarity about his legal status or movements. The case has sparked considerable outrage, particularly among the victims involved, who have voiced their frustration over the perceived failings of the judicial system. Last week, during the launch of the Phuthaditjhaba Thuthuzela Care Centre, Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, acknowledged the severe public sentiment stemming from the acquittal, stating, “We cannot even begin to properly comprehend the impact on the most courageous victims.” She assured the public that the NPA is committed to examining all aspects of the case, including the performance of those involved in the original prosecution.