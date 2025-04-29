Fire crews continue to battle the blaze threatening Chapman’s Peak

Firefighting teams continue to contain a fire in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) that spread from Tokai to areas far south of the peninsula. Image: John Murry / Volunteer Wildfire Services

Despite the cooler temperatures and windless conditions that have brought reprieve to the ongoing blaze at Tokai, fire crews are concerned that the fire lines are threatening Chapman’s Peak Several road closures remain in place while two helicopters are airborne as the crews go into their fifth day of battling the fire. City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said donations are currently closed because the frontline workers have enough provisions to sustain the teams.

Firefighters continue to battle the Table Mountain fire. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

On Monday evening, Carelse said while the fire was not yet contained, the various fire services have made significant progress in subduing the blaze that started on Friday. Two aerial support choppers were grounded by 6pm on Monday evening due to bad light, but have resumed duty at first light today. “Two helicopters are airborne again this morning to continue aerial firefighting efforts. The fire is not contained yet, and there is some concern that the two fire lines are creeping towards Chapman’s Peak. “A reminder to the public to please steer clear of the parts of the South Peninsula that have been affected by this fire, for their safety, but also to give firefighters space to do their jobs. We also want to reiterate our sincere appreciation to the individuals, businesses, and organisations who have made donations of food and drinks to the frontline workers – donations have closed for the moment, as we do have enough provisions to sustain the teams,” said Carelse.