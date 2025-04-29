Father and son killed, mother wounded after armed gang pounces on family left stranded on KZN highway

A man and his son were shot dead by armed men who attacked them while they were attending to their broken down vehicle on the R603 on the KZN south coast.

A father and son have been shot dead after they were robbed while stranded at the side of the R603, near Adam's Mission on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, said emergency personnel responded to calls of a shooting just after 3pm.

According to Jamieson, the family had been travelling along the highway when their car broke down.

It is alleged that they were approached by gunmen who opened fire.