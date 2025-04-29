Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announces a major drop in Easter 2025 road fatalities during a press briefing in Pretoria, crediting early safety campaigns and intensified law enforcement operations.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced in Pretoria on Tuesday that South Africa has recorded its lowest Easter road fatalities in three years, with a 45.6% decrease in deaths and a 32.5% drop in crashes.

Speaking at the release of the 2025 Easter Road Safety Report, Creecy praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement, civil society, and government for the remarkable decline in road carnage.

“Crashes were reduced from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025," Creecy said.

“Fatalities were reduced from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025. All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities except Mpumalanga, which saw a 27.3% increase."

The Minister attributed the improved outcomes to "widespread and consistent law enforcement operations across all nine provinces," "coordinated action by national, provincial and local government authorities," and the success of the "It Begins With Me" campaign, which promoted safer behaviour among road users.

The campaign, launched on March 20, prioritised high-traffic routes and bolstered visible patrols during the peak Easter travel period.

"Consequently, when the Easter peak travel period came, we were well prepared," said Creecy.