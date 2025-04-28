Judges Matter says the Judicial Conduct Tribunal must investigate complaints of misconduct brought against Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker. Image: Supplied

Judicial watchdog Judges Matter has called on the Judicial Conduct Tribunal to launch a full investigation into the two complaints made against Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker. The organisation said the tribunal should get to the truth of the complaints. The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is expected to hear closing arguments tomorrow (April 29) after the matter was postponed in February.

The Tribunal is also expected to make a finding on whether the evidence before it amounts to gross misconduct. This was after the Tribunal, chaired by retired Judge President Bernard Ngoepe, wrapped up witness testimonies in a marathon that saw all 10 witnesses testify in a single day. The witnesses included eight current and former judges of the Western Cape High Court, Advocate Andrew Breytenbach and Irfaan Parker, who is Judge Parker’s brother and former law firm partner.

Judges Matter said the outcome of this case could have major consequences for judicial accountability. Judge Parker faces two allegations of misconduct — one from the 10 fellow judges and another from the Cape Bar Council, both relating to dishonesty. In the first complaint, Judge Parker is accused of the cardinal sin of lying under oath by deposing to an affidavit stating that he was physically assaulted by Judge President John Hlophe, only to retract that version in a contradictory affidavit a year later.

All the parties to the Tribunal have filed heads of argument ahead of the closing argument, which is set to take place tomorrow. Both the complainants — the Cape Bar Council and the 10 judges of the Western Cape High Court — confirmed the evidence they gave in their testimonies in February. However, it was pointed out by all parties that Parker has failed to answer or challenge any of the serious charges against him. Both complainants, as well as the evidence leader, are arguing for a finding of gross misconduct and Parker’s impeachment under Section 177(1)(a) of the Constitution. The Judges Matter said consistent with the hearing on February 24, Judge Parker’s heads of argument do not provide any compelling answer or challenge to the evidence brought against him.

“Instead, they focus on a procedural point raised in the final paragraph of the evidence leader’s heads of argument, which urges the Tribunal to recommend to the JSC that Section 177(1)(a) of the Constitution be invoked. Parker argues that this request exceeds the Tribunal’s powers, as it can only make findings of fact, not the kind of recommendation called for by the evidence leader. “Interestingly, it appears that Judge Parker has placed significant importance on making representations to the JSC after the Conduct Tribunal has submitted its report. He argues that this is the appropriate stage for the consideration of any mitigating factors, and that it would be inappropriate for the Tribunal to make a recommendation before such factors are on record. This may explain the lack of evidence provided and the limited cross-examination conducted by Parker’s team during the Tribunal stage.” The watchdog said that if there was no assault, as the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) found, then Judge Parker misled several of his fellow judges into believing that there was an assault against him and would have falsely implicated Judge Hlophe in such an assault.

The organisation said that if, on the other hand, there was an assault, it would be grossly dishonourable for Judge Parker to corroborate JP Hlophe’s version that the assault did not happen when he knew this to be untrue. Judges Matter added that Judge Parker’s failure to disclose relevant information he applied to be a judge similarly raises questions about his integrity. The watchdog said if the allegation is substantiated, this could also lead to a finding of gross misconduct as Judge Parker would have acted in breach of the professional rules of the Legal Practice Council over a long period by not disclosing to the regulator when there were deficits in the trust accounts of his law firm’s clients, which is a serious violation.