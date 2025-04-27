The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) used their Freedom Day rally, held in Brandfort, in the Free State, to honour the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, while also taking a stab at the post-apartheid African National Congress (ANC).

Speaking at the site where Mama Winnie was banished in 1969, EFF leader Julius Malema highlighted the sacrifices made by “Mama Winnie” Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema spoke of the resilience she showed after being held in solitary confinement for 491 days.

“Comrades, Mama Winnie was forcibly relocated to this place called Brandfort by the Apartheid regime, separated from her children and community, and placed under constant surveillance. The regime hoped this isolation would break her,” Malema said at the rally event.