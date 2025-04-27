RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi urges action to build a free and prosperous South Africa. Image: Independent Newspapers

As South Africans marked 31 years of democracy on Freedom Day, RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi called for a renewed commitment to serious leadership and economic reform, warning that true freedom remains elusive for millions. In a statement released on Saturday, Zibi said while Freedom Day honours the sacrifice of those who fought for democracy, the country still faces “steep mountains to climb” before all citizens can experience real freedom. “Apart from fundamental rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights, it is freedom from economic anxiety arising out of unemployment, poverty and inequality that millions deserve the most, but remains elusive,” he stated. Zibi criticized successive governments for squandering public funds, urging a focus on economic growth to deliver living wages and rebuild confidence in the country’s future.

“To achieve that goal, we are going to have to draw from the example and experience of past leaders who, under difficult circumstances, set aside personal sentiments and took tough decisions in the interest of a better future for all,” he said. He emphasized that political leaders must resist the temptation of "playing to the gallery at each turn," warning that while such acts might attract headlines, they “undermine confidence in one another and delay critical resolutions that will move South Africa forward.” RISE Mzansi stressed that Parliament’s immediate task is to adopt a revised Fiscal Framework to enable meaningful economic discussions. “It is only in growing the economy that we can reduce the angst felt by South Africans, but we will only achieve it if we are willing to take and accept tough budget choices made in good faith,” Zibi said.