Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administering the oath to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has saluted President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing him into Cabinet in the Government of National Unity.

Addressing thousands of community members and dignitaries in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, at the national Freedom Day commemorations, McKenzie told the gathering that some political parties had mocked him because of his past.

“Some people said to me, McKenzie, we saw you singing Ramaphosa re o rata kaofela, how can you sing that? I said wena, your party called me a bandit, Ramaphosa looked past my past. He said I am a man of God, let me give him the chance to lead the people,” said McKenzie.

“Now you want me to fight the man that looked past my mistakes and said I see you as fit and proper to be in my government. I am unapologetic, I am supporting the president of this country, and if you have anything bad to say about him, there are people you can go and talk to. I am respecting the president.”