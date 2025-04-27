Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said on Sunday that over 90 firefighters are working tirelessly across a number of fronts: Noordhoek, Steenberg Estate, Ou Kaapse Weg, and Clovelly. Image: City of Cape Town/JP Smith/Facebook

The Noordhoek retirement village has been evacuated as firefighters battle to contain a mountain fire in Tokai, the City of Cape Town has confirmed. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Sunday that over 90 firefighters are working tirelessly across several fronts: Noordhoek, Steenberg Estate, Ou Kaapse Weg, and Clovelly. The blaze, which has been raging since Friday in Tokai, flared up again on Sunday morning and started spreading quickly toward Ou Kaapse Weg. As a precaution, Smith said the Noordhoek retirement village has been evacuated.

SANParks said the fire has intensified due to shifting wind direction and increased wind speed. “The fire, which initially started on Friday evening in the Upper Tokai area, had been largely contained but has since flared up and is now advancing rapidly toward Silvermine Dam. “Three helicopters and multiple firefighting teams have been deployed, including the Table Mountain National Park firefighters, City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services, Enviro Wildfire Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), NCC Wildfires, Provincial Disaster Management and more,” SANParks said.

Closures include: Main & Boyes Drive

Main Road, Lakeside

Main & Clairvaux

Noordhoek & Old Kaapse Weg/Boyes Drive- Steenberg & Tokai Road near the Circle “The public is advised to steer clear of the area. Rubbernecking is causing additional traffic volumes, causing gridlock. Please avoid the area if possible,” Bezuidenhout said. SANParks added: “Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary.”

The City's Fire and Rescue is working with SANParks to combat the fire, with 12 major pumper fire engines, 5 strike teams, and 5 water tankers. “This weekend, our firefighters have been working tirelessly to battle multiple blazes and are currently on scene in Tokai and Silvermine. We ask for your support in their efforts by dropping off donations for the crews at the Newlands Fire Base, located in Newlands Forest,” they said. SANParks said the following items would be greatly appreciated: 500ml bottles of water, 500ml bottles of Energade or Powerade, energy or snack bars, chocolates, small packets of nuts or snacks, eye drops, hydration powder, and fresh fruit.