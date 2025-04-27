Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said on Sunday that over 90 firefighters are working tirelessly across a number of fronts: Noordhoek, Steenberg Estate, Ou Kaapse Weg, and Clovelly.
Image: City of Cape Town/JP Smith/Facebook
The Noordhoek retirement village has been evacuated as firefighters battle to contain a mountain fire in Tokai, the City of Cape Town has confirmed.
Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Sunday that over 90 firefighters are working tirelessly across several fronts: Noordhoek, Steenberg Estate, Ou Kaapse Weg, and Clovelly.
The blaze, which has been raging since Friday in Tokai, flared up again on Sunday morning and started spreading quickly toward Ou Kaapse Weg.
As a precaution, Smith said the Noordhoek retirement village has been evacuated.
SANParks said the fire has intensified due to shifting wind direction and increased wind speed.
“The fire, which initially started on Friday evening in the Upper Tokai area, had been largely contained but has since flared up and is now advancing rapidly toward Silvermine Dam.
“Three helicopters and multiple firefighting teams have been deployed, including the Table Mountain National Park firefighters, City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services, Enviro Wildfire Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), NCC Wildfires, Provincial Disaster Management and more,” SANParks said.
Closures include:
“The public is advised to steer clear of the area. Rubbernecking is causing additional traffic volumes, causing gridlock. Please avoid the area if possible,” Bezuidenhout said.
SANParks added: “Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary.”
The City's Fire and Rescue is working with SANParks to combat the fire, with 12 major pumper fire engines, 5 strike teams, and 5 water tankers.
“This weekend, our firefighters have been working tirelessly to battle multiple blazes and are currently on scene in Tokai and Silvermine. We ask for your support in their efforts by dropping off donations for the crews at the Newlands Fire Base, located in Newlands Forest,” they said.
SANParks said the following items would be greatly appreciated: 500ml bottles of water, 500ml bottles of Energade or Powerade, energy or snack bars, chocolates, small packets of nuts or snacks, eye drops, hydration powder, and fresh fruit.
The Cape SPCA said that their emergency teams are on standby, ready to move into the fire zone the moment it is safe to search for and rescue animals who may be trapped, injured, and fighting for survival.
“Once we can access the area, it will be a race against time to save those we can. Please consider a donation towards our search and rescue efforts - We can't do it without you,” they said.
If members of the public need urgent help evacuating pets, they should call the SPCA immediately on 083 326 1604.
