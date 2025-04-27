Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, on Sunday represented President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Freedom Day national celebrations in Ermelo, where he spoke out against racism and segregation in South Africa.

Government hosted the 2025 national Freedom Day celebrations at the AJ Swanepoel Stadium in Ermelo, Msukwaligwa Local Municipality within the Gert Sibande District Municipality in Mpumalanga, where Mantashe delivered the keynote address.

“The fact that we have a history of reconciliation over revenge, that is what we are celebrating. It is our choice for reconciliation over revenge, healing over hatred; you heal, you do not continue hating, peace over conflict. Right-wing fringes regard this gesture as cowardice rather than a noble one. That is why you find some of the people talking of an Orania, a piece of land in the Northern Cape.

“They want to create it as some land that is independent. Actually, If I would be president for more than three hours, I would declare that people must go and build in Orania. Black people must go and build there and we mix them. They (would) appreciate that hatred can never survive peace. It is peace that builds a nation,” said Mantashe.

“But I can’t. If I could, I would say go and build in Orania. Others go over to America and ask for their makhulu baas (President Donald) Trump to punish us, but they stay here. Now they are told to go there and be refugees, they are refusing. They must go. We are a free country, we are a sovereign country and we are not a province of the United States. That sovereignty will be defended.”