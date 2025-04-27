Freedom Day Relay Swim from Robben Island raises R600,000 for Gaza victims

12 swimmers braved the icy waters of the Atlantic to raise money for Gaza aid, on April 27.

A dozen swimmers braved the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Freedom Day to raise much needed money for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, as well as awareness for the plight of the Palestinians.

Symbolically, the event, which took the form of a relay, saw the swimmers cross the 7.4km stretch from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand, on Sunday, April 27.

Organisers had been aiming to raise at least R500,000 for the Gift of the Givers' efforts, but the humanitarian organisation said on Sunday afternoon that the event had brought in around R600,000.