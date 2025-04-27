The SAHRC urges citizens and leaders to intensify efforts against inequality, corruption, and poor service delivery to honor the spirit of freedom. Image: File

As South Africa marks 31 years since its first democratic elections, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has issued a stirring call for intensified efforts to confront inequality and corruption, reminding citizens and leaders alike of the hard-won freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. The SAHRC reflected on the historic significance of April 27, 1994, stating: “Freedom Day is a reminder that many rights that people have and are able to exercise today were not freely attained.” The Commission paid tribute to the countless individuals who "dared the apartheid regime" and "were displaced, tortured and killed for rightfully demanding fundamental human rights such as equality, freedom and justice."

Highlighting the persistent challenges facing the nation, the SAHRC urged government leaders at all levels to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional principles. "We call upon all spheres of Government to be human rights-centred when discharging their responsibilities and to play key roles to intensify constitutional literacy," the Commission stated. The message stressed that genuine freedom cannot exist alongside entrenched inequality. "Freedom Day must always remind us that in order to address inequality, as the most unequal society in the world, there is an urgent need to reposition our attitudes and work together to bring about positive change," said SAHRC. Acknowledging the deep-rooted socio-economic challenges that continue to plague South Africa, the Commission noted that "historically disadvantaged people continue to be systematically excluded in economic and social activities thus continuing to deepen poverty, inequality, development and lack of social harmony."