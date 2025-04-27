On Freedom Day, the ANC reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the Freedom Charter. Image: IOL / Independent Newspapers

Marking 31 years since South Africa’s historic first democratic elections, the African National Congress (ANC) has called on citizens to reflect on the country’s journey to freedom and commit to renewing and strengthening democracy. The ANC described the dawn of democracy on April 27, 1994 as "a significant milestone" and "a political breakthrough" that initiated a new chapter in South Africa's liberation struggle. "As an organisation rooted in society, today the African National Congress (ANC) joins the nation in reflecting on the epic journey as we join South Africans in commemorating Freedom Day," the ANC said. The party reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the Freedom Charter, highlighting the rallying cries: "The People Shall Govern" and "The People Shall Share in the Country’s Wealth," as its guiding pillars.

"The People Shall Govern directs us to deepen democracy, to cultivate a culture of activism and patriotism to defend our democracy and advance freedom for we earnestly believe that 'No revolution is worth anything unless it can defend itself.'" The ANC reflected on its achievements over the past three decades, citing efforts to reverse the legacy of apartheid through legislation aimed at ensuring universal healthcare, education, land reform, and creating decent working conditions. "With a deep sense of reflection, the ANC has for the past 31 years made significant strides to change the lives of the people for the better," the party stated. However, the party also acknowledged the heavy human cost that accompanied the democratic breakthrough, referencing the violence in Boipatong in 1992 and the assassination of South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani.