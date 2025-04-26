Matric pupils across South Africa are encouraged to apply for the Allan Gray Fellowship Programme. The programme offers mentorship, funding, and entrepreneurial development to shape the next generation of responsible entrepreneurs. The deadline for applications is April 30, 2025. Image: Pexels

Matric pupils from across the country who display entrepreneurial potential and academic excellence have been invited to apply for the Allan Gray Fellowship Programme and join the ranks of hundreds of entrepreneurs who, in turn, have launched over 340 businesses and created thousands of jobs. The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation (AGOF), a member of the Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropies, has made a final call for Grade 12 pupils who believe they have what it takes to be a change-maker to apply for its Fellowship Programme ahead of the April 30, 2025, application deadline. The Foundation will provide successful candidates with entrepreneurial mindset development, personal and academic mentorship, and funding for their university studies. These opportunities will allow them to develop their skills and become high-impact, responsible entrepreneurs. According to Stats SA, the percentage of young people actively looking for work but unable to find it climbed from 36.8% in 2014 to 45.5% in 2024.

Charleen Duncan, the Foundation's head of programmes, stated that the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is committed to tackling unemployment through a long-term, systems-oriented strategy. “We believe in developing entrepreneurial mindsets and competencies in high-potential young people, not just so that they can seek employment but also so they can create it,” she said. Duncan said that through the Allan Gray Fellowship and Allan Gray Scholarship Programmes, and more recently, the Postgraduate Fellowship pilot, the Foundation is building a pipeline of values-based, responsible entrepreneurs who are equipped to drive meaningful change. “As we celebrate 20 years of impact, we’re proud to reflect on a growing ecosystem: nearly 1 000 Allan Gray Fellows have entered the entrepreneurial space, launching over 340 businesses and creating more than 3 000 jobs. “These enterprises have collectively generated over R2.1 billion in annual revenue and, most importantly, have positively impacted the lives of over 1.5 million people,” she said.

Duncan added that this milestone isn’t just about employment figures but also about transforming the trajectory of the economy through ethical, sustainable entrepreneurship. “That is the heart of what we’re celebrating: lives meaningfully improved, and a journey of impact that continues to unfold,” she said. Programme beneficiary Ngabelwa Nikwe graduated from the association this year and said he was able to pursue a BSc in Computer Science and Business Computing, later followed by a BCom Honours in Information Systems at the University of Cape Town through the assistance of the programme. “Every step of the way, the Foundation stood beside me. Not as a passive funder, but as an active force in shaping who I would become,” he said.

Today, Nikwe is a software engineer at an international tech conglomerate, working across global systems and cutting-edge technologies. In addition, he is also an entrepreneur. “The vision is both simple and bold: to create scalable, tech-driven solutions that generate meaningful work and spark economic growth.” Nikwe said membership in AGOF goes beyond financial contributions, it is a commitment to transformation. “They invest in people, not numbers. They believe in your potential before the world even sees it. They nurture your passion, fuel your purpose, and connect you with a community of trailblazers who are just as hungry to create change,” he said.

He stated that without AGOF, many beneficiaries likely would not have had the opportunity to study, build, or lead. “It is my belief that all pupils should apply and experience what I have experienced; the Foundation doesn’t just invest in your future, it helps you create it. “If you have vision, drive, and the courage to dream differently, AGOF is the place where your ideas will be challenged, nurtured, and ultimately unleashed. You’ll be part of a family that holds you accountable, uplifts you, and connects you with fellow changemakers across the continent,” said Nikwe. He added that as he transitions from Candidate Fellow to Fellow, he is very grateful and feels an even greater sense of duty. “Now it’s my turn to pay it forward. To build. To mentor. To spark.”