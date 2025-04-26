KZN Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa deployed a team of veterinary services practitioners following one of the recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks in the province. Image: Supplied

South Africa is currently facing a critical shortage of qualified veterinarians, which is jeopardising animal health, food security, and public health. This veterinary crisis is particularly urgent in light of the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. April 26th is World Veterinary Day, which emphasises the significance of teamwork in animal health. The Ministry of Agriculture revealed a staggering 45% vacancy rate, with 287 posts approved and 129 vacant. Ministry spokesperson Joylene van Wyk said there is a high number of vacant state veterinary posts at both the national and provincial levels. “Vacant state veterinary posts at national and provincial levels must be filled as a matter of urgency,” stated Van Wyk.

Recent developments in FMD outbreaks The Department of Agriculture this week confirmed that the new positive cases of FMD among livestock in the Newcastle and Bergville areas of KwaZulu-Natal originated from a February auction in Utrecht. Van Wyk said effective disease control requires veterinarians to visit farms, do clinical inspections, collect samples, vaccinate animals, and discuss biosecurity with farmers. In addition, she said movement control requires veterinarians to do risk assessments, issue permits, and health attestations. “Some functions can be supported by veterinary para-professionals, such as animal identification, record keeping, sealing and unsealing of transport vehicles, collecting census from farms, etc. “In times of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks, all available personnel resources are usually challenged towards the control of the outbreak, which leads to neglect of other important diseases such as rabies, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), and African Swine Fever (ASF),” said Van Wyk.

Some functions that veterinarians perform for disease control purposes require someone with veterinary training specifically and can only be performed legally by a veterinarian or, in some cases, a veterinary para-professional, she added. “Where possible, the unskilled/semi-skilled sector is involved to facilitate community engagement and certain administrative functions,” said Van Wyk. The impact of the shortage According to the Ministry, many veterinarians leave the country to work in foreign countries, thereby leaving a smaller pool of veterinarians to fulfil the needs for both private veterinarians and government veterinarians. Dr Nandipha Ndudane, the president of the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC), highlighted the pressing need for more veterinary professionals to mitigate the risks associated with dangerous animal diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease.

According to Ndudane, the alarming ratio of only 68 qualified veterinarians per million citizens starkly contrasts with the international standard of 200 to 400 per million. She said this shortage leaves rural livestock farmers particularly vulnerable. “Such outbreaks will affect food production and meat exports to neighbouring countries. We are concerned that the trickle-down impact on our agriculture sector could, ultimately, lead to a loss of jobs and a lowering of the GDP,” Ndudane warned. The current statistics reveal a total of 7 686 professionals registered with the SAVC, which includes 4 315 veterinarians and 2 013 animal health technicians, 23 laboratory animal technologists, 788 veterinary nurses, 113 veterinary physiotherapists, and 434 veterinary technologists. Despite these numbers, the demand continues to outpace supply. Ndudane noted that the responsibility of the veterinarians still available is increasing, further stretching already limited resources.

Educational challenges and solutions One key factor contributing to this shortage is the lack of options for veterinary education in South Africa, said Ndudane. According to Ndudane, currently only the University of Pretoria offers degrees in these critical fields, graduating around 150 veterinary surgeons and 30 veterinary nurses annually. This, combined with a global shortage of veterinarians, means South Africa’s skilled professionals are increasingly sought after internationally, she said. In light of these challenges, the SAVC has advocated for a second veterinary training faculty to address the urgent need for more veterinarians.

Ndudane said several institutions, including the University of Fort Hare and the University of the Free State, have expressed interest in establishing new faculties. Additionally, she said a proposed private training institution, the Bronberg Veterinary School, could also help fortify the veterinary workforce. However, Ndudane cautioned that even with the establishment of new faculties, it would take years to produce new graduates. To bridge the immediate gap, she suggested easing the regulatory barriers for foreign-trained veterinarians wishing to work in South Africa.

Enhancing the utilisation of Animal Health Technicians (AHTs) under revised legislation could also provide a much-needed boost to local veterinary capacities, she said. Despite being reinstated on the critical skills list in 2023, foreign veterinary professionals face significant challenges in relocating to South Africa, particularly delays in visa processing at the Department of Home Affairs, stated Ndudane, adding that at present, only about a dozen foreign-qualified veterinarians apply to work in the country each year. Dr Ndudane urged the government to streamline processes that would attract skilled foreign veterinarians while fostering a more conducive environment for local professionals. “We need to create a space where our veterinarians are willing to stay in South Africa, ensuring we have robust support for our local agricultural sector and public health,” she concluded.

The broader implications of the shortage Paul van der Merwe, acting managing director of the South African Veterinary Association (SAVA), said this critical shortage of veterinarians poses significant risks to animal health, public health, and the agricultural sector. About 100 veterinarians leave South Africa annually, while only about 140 qualify, resulting in a net loss of professionals, he said. Van der Merwe said veterinarians often face challenging working environments, especially in rural areas where facilities are under-resourced, and remuneration is low. “New graduates frequently find themselves in positions with limited access to necessary medical resources and support,” he said.

He said the profession is also associated with high levels of stress and compassion fatigue, leading to burnout and, in some cases, a desire to leave the profession or the country. SAVA lists the far-reaching consequences the shortage of veterinarians has in SA: Reduced veterinary services compromise the health and welfare of animals, both domestic and wildlife.

Veterinarians play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling zoonotic diseases like foot-and-mouth disease and avian influenza.

The agricultural sector relies heavily on veterinary services for livestock health and welfare, which directly affects food safety and security, and the economy. “Addressing this shortage is imperative to safeguard animal health and welfare, public health, and the stability of South Africa's agricultural industry,” emphasised Van der Merwe.

Systemic challenges and recommendations Van der Merwe said this shortage is driven by a combination of systemic, economic, and professional challenges. He said many South African vets emigrate to countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada where working conditions, salaries, and professional support are more favourable. Veterinarians also often face challenging working conditions in rural, under-resourced areas and state veterinary facilities, stated Van der Merwe. This includes poor infrastructure and lack of equipment, long hours with minimal support, and limited opportunities for professional development, which discourages young vets from entering or staying in public service or rural practice.

The Competition Commissioner's prevention of a fee guideline for veterinary services has further hindered fair remuneration, said Van der Merwe. “Veterinary remuneration does not compete with other health professionals with equal standing, especially taking into account that they deliver a comprehensive all-inclusive service,” he said. In South Africa, he said, the globally associated high levels of compassion fatigue, emotional stress, and burnout are amplified by resource constraints and isolation in rural posts. “Mental health challenges are contributing to early career exits and reluctance among students to enter the field.” Additionally, Van der Merwe said there are also bureaucratic and administrative hurdles. Issues that have been cited are delays in registration and licensing, particularly for foreign-trained vets and South African vets who study abroad, and complex regulatory requirements that discourage both local and foreign professionals.

Van der Merwe warned that the burden of controlling diseases like foot-and-mouth, rabies, and avian influenza is increasing. “Without sufficient veterinary manpower, the country is at greater risk of epidemics. “With the shortage of resources, we see more and more outbreaks of controlled diseases with lagging management and control measures.” In the public sector, where many veterinary posts are unfilled, he said, animal health technicians and para-veterinary workers often act as frontline responders for animal health issues. Their presence helps maintain a basic level of service, particularly for livestock owners who might otherwise have no access at all. “These workers are often deployed in disease monitoring programmes (e.g., for rabies or foot-and-mouth) and in providing education to communities about animal care and zoonotic diseases.” However, Van der Merwe said while the unskilled and semi-skilled sector plays a vital stopgap role, it is not a sustainable solution to the veterinary shortage.

Long-term solutions and future directions Van der Merwe said strengthening this workforce through better training, clearer scope of practice, and improved support systems is essential. However, he said long-term solutions must also include expanding vet training programmes, improving conditions to retain qualified vets, and ensuring balanced, regulated collaboration between vets and support staff. Van der Merwe highlighted that this shortage has a direct and serious impact on both food safety and food security, especially given the country's reliance on agriculture and animal-based products. With regard to the impact on food safety, he said the shortage weakens disease surveillance and control, meat inspection is compromised, and there is a greater risk of antibiotic misuse. The impact on food security includes livestock production losses, barriers to export markets, increased costs for farmers, and reduced resilience to climate and disease shocks.

“The veterinary workforce is a critical but often overlooked pillar of South Africa’s food system. Addressing this shortage is essential to protect consumers, support farmers, and ensure a resilient, safe, and sustainable food supply,” he said. According to Van der Merwe, addressing the veterinarian shortage in South Africa requires coordinated action from government, the veterinary profession, veterinary and para-veterinary associations, academia, and the private sector. He said in addition to a secondary training facility, bridging and upskilling programmes should be offered for para-veterinary professionals who wish to pursue veterinary degrees. Van der Merwe also called for improved retention of vets through better working conditions. “Review remuneration and working conditions for veterinarians, especially in rural areas. Having a guideline of fees will greatly assist.”

To reduce burnout and improve job satisfaction, he suggested providing vets with proper equipment, vehicles, support staff, mental health resources, and professional development opportunities. He also encouraged collaboration between state and private vets, especially in rural or underserved communities, through contracting, subsidies, or mobile clinics. “Create shared service models for disease control, animal welfare, and meat inspection that leverage both public and private expertise.” Van der Merwe also suggested streamlining the recruitment of foreign-trained veterinarians. “While vets have been added to the critical skills list, more needs to be done to simplify and accelerate the registration and work permit process, and the provision of clear, supportive pathways for qualified foreign vets and South Africans who studied abroad to practice in South Africa.” To increase awareness and career pathways, he called for veterinary careers to be promoted in schools and underrepresented communities, with bursaries and mentorship for students from rural or disadvantaged backgrounds. “Highlight the diversity of the profession, not only companion animal care but also livestock, public health, food safety and security, wildlife, and research.”