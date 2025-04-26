14 pedestrians dead, 181 arrested: Western Cape issues road safety warning for long weekend

The Western Cape Government has called for increased vigilance on the roads after 14 pedestrians died and 181 motorists were arrested for drunk driving over the Easter weekend. Image: Supplied

Ahead of the long weekend, followed by a school holiday, the Western Cape Government is calling on all road users to prioritise safety amid a surge in road fatalities and arrests. The appeal follows the Easter weekend during which 14 pedestrians lost their lives on Western Cape roads, and 181 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The Western Cape Mobility Department has described the statistics as a "stark reminder of the real consequences of irresponsible behaviour." "Alcohol impairs judgment, slows reaction times, and puts everyone at risk," the department said, adding that pedestrians remain particularly vulnerable, especially during low visibility conditions or when road rules are ignored.

With traffic volumes expected to rise in the coming days, the department is urging drivers to avoid drinking and driving. "Use a ride-hailing service, taxi, or another form of public transport. Designate a sober driver in your group," the department said. Hosts are also encouraged to offer safe options for guests to get home or stay over after gatherings. Pedestrian safety has been strongly emphasised. Road users are urged to cross only at designated crossings, avoid walking on highways, wear reflective clothing, and remain alert without distractions such as phones or headphones near traffic. Special attention is also being called to child safety, with schools closing for the holiday. Parents are reminded to use appropriate car or booster seats, teach children basic road safety, and slow down near residential areas, malls, parks, and playgrounds.