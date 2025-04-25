Starting May, SASSA clients without 13-digit SA IDs must undergo biometric enrolment. This move enhances fraud prevention and system integrity, ensuring grants are paid correctly, timely, and securely.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced a new mandatory biometric enrolment and identity verification process for clients who do not possess the standard 13-digit South African identity number.

The initiative, which takes effect on May 5, 2025, aims to enhance security and improve the integrity of SASSA’s systems.

The new measure will apply to all new clients using alternative forms of identification, as well as existing clients undergoing reviews or updating their personal information.

According to SASSA, this step is intended to prevent fraud and ensure accurate identification of grant recipients.

“This initiative, which aligns with Regulation 13(1) of the Social Assistance Act, is a proactive measure aimed at enhancing security, improving the integrity of our systems, and preventing potentially fraudulent activities related to identity misrepresentation,” said Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson.

To ensure smooth implementation, SASSA’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) team has partnered with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to train selected ‘super-users’ across regions.

These super-users will train other regional staff through a Train-the-Trainer approach. Each SASSA office will have trained personnel to assist with the enrolment process, said Letsatsi.

SASSA has committed to maintaining adequate staffing levels to ensure a seamless transition to the new system.

“SASSA is pulling all the stops in tightening its systems and measures that are meant to safeguard social grants, thus ensuring that we pay the right social grant to the right person at the right time and place, NJALO!” Letsatsi said.

