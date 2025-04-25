Police minister Senzo Mchunu issues apology to Bergview College principal over Cwecwe rape case

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued an apology to Jaco Pieterse, the principal of Bergview College, after wrongly identifying him as a suspect in a rape case involving a 7-year-old. Image: GCIS

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has apologised to Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse after wrongly identifying him as a suspect in the rape of a 7-year-old girl named Cwecwe in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. In a letter addressed to AfriForum advocate Gerrie Nel, who is providing legal assistance to Pieterse, Mchunu admitted that his department made an error in a statement issued on March 29. The statement incorrectly identified "three individuals, including the school principal," as suspects in the rape case involving a child at the school, known as the “Cwecwe case.” "I have human and personal empathy for your client and any other person who might have been wrongly fingered as a suspect in circumstances where he or they were the only persons of interest," Mchunu wrote. "I categorically state that I never at any stage had an intention to defame your client or any other person for that matter."

Mchunu said he had authorised the release of the statement based on information presented to him at the time, which he believed to be accurate. “It later emerged that this information was inaccurate, a matter that will be addressed internally by the National Commissioner of Police,” he added. Mchunu acknowledged that while mistakes can happen during investigations, they must be handled with accountability. "As the Minister of Police, I take responsibility for the statement in question. I would like to assure you that it was issued in good faith and there was no malicious intent whatsoever," he said. “There is no inherent malice in committing a mistake — human beings are prone to error, even though we strive for perfection all the time."

He said he is prepared to apologise personally to Pieterse, who was incorrectly identified as a suspect, and acknowledged the damage done to him, his family, and the Bergview College community. Meanwhile, AfriForum said Pieterse has welcomed Mchunu’s apology and accepted it as a first step toward righting the wrongs committed against him and others associated with the school, including the caretaker and a scholar transport driver. Barry Bateman, spokesperson for AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, said the ordeal was entirely avoidable. “This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of following due process and allowing police to conduct their investigation without interference from social media detectives, ill-informed politicians, and state officials,” said Bateman. He added that gender-based violence, particularly involving children, requires careful handling, with the best interests of the child as the top priority. “The false allegations against Pieterse and others have hampered the proper administration of justice,” Bateman said.

AfriForum said it will continue to advise Pieterse as he considers seeking criminal accountability against public figures who publicly implicated him in the alleged crime without evidence. IOL News previously reported that Mchunu had confirmed no foreign DNA was found on the 7-year-old victim. “DNA testing was done on the victim as per procedure and the outcome was that no foreign DNA had been found. Three persons of interest have since emerged, and further DNA testing is under way," he said. In response to the public outrage surrounding the case, Mchunu deployed Major-General Lekhele, head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, to lead the investigation. The team also includes two colonels who specialise in forensic social work to ensure a thorough and expert handling of the sensitive case. “A thorough investigation is now fully under way,” said Mchunu.