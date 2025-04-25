Mudslides in uMlazi: Five people hospitalised after house collapses

Five people were hospitalised following the collapse of two houses in uMlazi, south of Durban, due to mudslides from heavy rainfall. Image: Supplied

Five people were hospitalised after two houses collapsed in uMlazi ward 85, south of Durban, due to mudslides caused by prolonged heavy rainfall on Friday. This is according to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), which confirmed that there were no fatalities after checking with disaster teams on the ground. Provincial Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said disaster management teams were evacuating three more houses identified as being in imminent danger of collapse. “The adverse weather has caused significant disruptions, particularly in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. Major routes have experienced flooding, and tragically, two houses in uMlazi ward 85 collapsed due to mudslides, resulting in the hospitalisation of five people,” he said.

Mzila said a Level 4 weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Friday would remain in effect. “This indicates a high chance of disruptive rainfall and localised flooding across the region.” The department called on residents in low-lying areas and informal settlements, who are particularly vulnerable, to take necessary safety precautions. “If water enters their homes, immediate evacuation to higher ground,” said Mzila. Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi wished the injured a speedy recovery and urged residents in the following areas to remain vigilant: Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, and Umzumbe.

KZN Transport and Human Settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the department has been informed by its roving team and local councillors that other affected areas in uMlazi include Chicago in AA Section, J Section, Ward 78 near KwaMgaga High School. In addition, Sibiya said the department’s team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate has recorded an increase in the number of crashes. The department urged motorists to exercise caution. “We are also working with other spheres of government to ensure that we respond with a high sense of urgency to assist the affected communities.” Sibiya said MEC Siboniso Duma decided to conclude his engagement at the KZN Legislature to visit affected families in P Section on Friday evening.

Saws forecaster Ayanda Ntsele said a yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to possible heavy downpours along the coast and adjacent interior of KZN was issued for Friday, with areas between Durban and Richards Bay being affected. “The rain has cleared in areas north of Richards Bay and south of Durban, as well as over most places in the interior. We are expecting the rain to clear this afternoon into the evening,” she said. She further explained that temperatures are expected to pick up on Saturday, reaching the lower twenties along the coast and adjacent interior, while the remainder of the province will remain cold and cool. “From Sunday, we still don't see any significant improvement, but that is mainly because we are now moving into winter. From Monday, we are starting to see temperatures above 25 degrees over the eastern parts. It warms up from then, but not significant warming,” said Ntsele.

eThekwini Municipality said the city’s disaster management and emergency teams remain on high alert and advised residents to exercise extra caution when driving, as multiple roads in and around Durban are waterlogged. Motorists are also urged to follow traffic reports and use alternative routes where possible, as several roads are severely waterlogged, including the Corner of North Coast Road and Braden Road, the M19/Umgeni Road, under the N2 bridge, and the M4 next to La Lucia. According to the city, bus services on North Coast Road were disrupted as a result of the road flooding. “Several bus routes in the north are affected, including in KwaMashu F, J, and K Sections.”

The city said that while disaster management and emergency teams are activated and are prepared to help where needed, no incidents have been reported around the city as of just before midday. However, teams will continue to monitor the situation. For emergencies, contact the city’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000. Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said traffic is expected to increase for the Freedom Day long weekend. “N3TC and its road incident management system (RIMS) partners are ready for an expected increase in southbound traffic volumes (towards KwaZulu-Natal) from approximately midday today (Friday).”

