flooding in KZN: One fatality and numerous hospitalisations reported.
One person died and others rushed to hospital and clinics as flooding destroyed houses and roads in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
The Madondo family has reportedly lost one member after the disruptive rain caused the house to collapse in P Section in Umlazi, Ward 85.
The MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KZN, Siboniso Amstrong Duma, has announced his intention to visit the communities affected by the flooding, offering his condolences to those impacted.
"Following heavy rains that wreaked havoc in Durban this morning, I have decided to wrap up my engagement in the legislature and be with distressed communities," he said.
Duma stated that his team and local councillors have reported that many individuals have been rushed to hospitals and clinics in the area following the destruction of their homes.
The areas impacted in Umlazi include Chicago in AA Section, J Section, and Ward 78 near KwaMgaga High School. In these locations, houses have been destroyed, leaving community members homeless and exposed to the relentless rain.
"In addition, our highly efficient team from Road Traffic Inspectorate has recorded an increase in the number of crashes. Roads have been flooded and bridges destroyed. Heavy rains and floods take place as we present budget speeches for both departments," Duma said.
"We singled out floods - destruction of houses and road networks—as the major challenge that requires both departments to do more with limited resources."
The MEC will be visiting Umlazi P, Ward 85 from 5pm to 7pm to see the extent of the damage and to comfort affected communities.
