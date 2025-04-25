One person died and others rushed to hospital and clinics as flooding destroyed houses and roads in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The Madondo family has reportedly lost one member after the disruptive rain caused the house to collapse in P Section in Umlazi, Ward 85.

The MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KZN, Siboniso Amstrong Duma, has announced his intention to visit the communities affected by the flooding, offering his condolences to those impacted.

"Following heavy rains that wreaked havoc in Durban this morning, I have decided to wrap up my engagement in the legislature and be with distressed communities," he said.