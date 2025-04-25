David Masondo's mission: Running the 2025 Comrades Marathon to support Early Childhood Development

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo aims to raise R25 000 for Early Childhood Development for the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Image: Supplied

As the countdown to the 2025 Comrades Marathon begins, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo is preparing to run the 2025 Comrades Marathon in support of Early Childhood Development (ECD). With a commitment to raising both funds and awareness for ECD, Masondo is running under the banner of Community Chest Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Masondo, who is running his seventh Comrades this year, considers ECD a pivotal investment in the future of South Africa. “The first few years of a child’s life lay the foundation for lifelong learning, health, and well-being. Yet, too many children in South Africa, particularly in underserved communities, lack access to quality ECD services,” he said.

Having set an ambitious fundraising goal of R25 000, Masondo has just begun his campaign with an initial R300 already raised. He said all proceeds from this initiative will be directed towards educational, nutritional, and holistic care efforts for young children in under-resourced communities. Masondo stated that the Comrades Marathon is not just a test of stamina; it is also an opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating that personal action can make a real difference, even in positions of national responsibility. “Early Childhood Development is one of the most powerful investments we can make in the future of our country. The first few years of a child’s life lay the foundation for lifelong learning, health, and well-being. Yet, too many children in South Africa, particularly in underserved communities, lack access to quality ECD services,” he said.

He believes that we can help break the cycle of poverty, improve educational outcomes, and build a more equitable society by raising awareness and supporting organisations that are working to address these issues. “My decision to run this year’s Comrades Marathon in support of ECD is my way of using this platform to shine a light on a critical area that often doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” he said. In addition, Masondo stated that his Comrades' training is progressing well. “This will be my seventh Comrades Marathon, so I know what to expect, but it is never easy. It requires consistency, mental focus, and a lot of early mornings.” The deputy minister said running for this cause keeps him motivated. “Knowing that each step I take is helping to raise awareness and support for young children gives the journey even more meaning. I am looking forward to race day.”

Gordon McDonald, executive director of the Community Chest, said the Comrades Marathon is a strong international brand and is ideally placed to highlight the plight of our vulnerable community members and the charities working to assist the poorest of the poor. McDonald said that it is an honour for Community Chest to have the deputy finance minister leading by example. “Being in a position of responsibility to our nation, it is gratifying to note that he is also personally making a difference. With every step that he takes as he aims to complete 89.98km in the ultimate human race, he simultaneously cares for over 7 845 under-resourced children in KZN,” he said. According to McDonald, Masondo’s fundraising endeavours will reach 65 ECD centres, supported by the Community Chest, in Pietermaritzburg and Durban. “Every cent raised goes to help under-resourced children under the age of five, to ensure they receive the right nutrition, mental stimulation, and social and emotional development to prepare them for a successful future,” he said.

McDonald thanked Masondo for "running with his heart" and supporting young children during the most crucial years of their development. “His efforts will not only raise funds but increase the awareness of the work done by Community Chest to empower and enhance needy communities,” he said. The charity invited Comrades Marathon runners to join the deputy minister by signing up on Race4Charity for Community Chest. This year's down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday, June 8, will be slightly longer, covering 89.98km. [email protected]

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Image: Supplied