Tembisa Hospital Fires: ‘Public urged to seek help elsewhere as emergency and outpatient care halted,’ says Phaahla

Tembisa Hospital is diverting emergency patients to nearby hospitals after back-to-back fires severely impacted key departments, Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed.
Image: X/@GautengHealth
Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla has urged the public to visit nearby hospitals for emergency services following a second fire at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital’s outpatient department.
On Wednesday, IOL News reported that an unknown number of patient files were destroyed in the fire, which broke out days after a blaze engulfed the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit on Saturday night, raising serious concerns about safety at the facility.
Phaahla, who visited the hospital on Wednesday to assess the damage, confirmed that the second fire was distinct from the first.
“This was not a continuation of the Saturday fire because the area where the fire started earlier today is quite separate from the accident and emergency section,” said Phaahla.
He explained that the outpatient clinics and the storage area for records, where Wednesday’s fire occurred, are separated from the Accident and Emergency Unit.
"At least while we await the experts, from a layperson's observation, there is no direct linkage between the two fires," he said.
Phaahla added that although a full forensic investigation is ongoing, preliminary observations show that the outpatient area where the latest fire began had already been cordoned off, with the power supply cut.
“If the area was cordoned off and had no power supply, we have to establish with our forensic specialists what triggered the second fire,” he said.
After assessing damage from a second fire at Tembisa Hospital’s outpatient department, Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla said preliminary findings show no direct link to the earlier blaze.
Image: X/@GautengHealth
Phaahla emphasised that hospital services continue, including access to medication.
"The team, led by our chief pharmacist, has been working to retrieve medicine to ensure that even discharged patients receive their medication," he said.
While non-emergency services are continuing, the hospital cannot currently accept emergencies.
"Ambulance services are being diverted to neighboring hospitals like Tambo Memorial and Edenvale,” said Phaahla.
Phaahla encouraged non-emergency patients to utilise nearby clinics and community health centers when possible.
However, he assured that patients arriving for chronic condition follow-ups would still be assisted.
Visitation remains allowed for inpatients between 2pm and 4pm, with visitors advised to use Gate 4.
Phaahla reiterated that while the two fires are considered unrelated at this stage, investigations into both incidents are underway.