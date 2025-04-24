Disruptive rainfall: Level 4 warning for Durban and surrounding areas

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 4 weather warning for Durban and surrounding areas of KwaZulu-Natal, signalling potentially disruptive rainfall set to begin from midnight on Friday until Saturday.

The warning encompasses the eThekwini municipality and underscores the potential for significant weather-related disruptions over the coming days.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours. The persistent rainfall may result in the flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses," said the eThekwini Municipality.

"Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads," said the municipality in a statement.

The Municipality's Disaster Management Unit and emergency services are on alert, watching predictions.