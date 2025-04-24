Disruptive rainfall: Level 4 warning for Durban and surrounding areas

Durban braces for level 4 disruptive rainfall this Friday.
Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo Independent Newspapers
The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 4 weather warning for Durban and surrounding areas of KwaZulu-Natal, signalling potentially disruptive rainfall set to begin from midnight on Friday until Saturday.
The warning encompasses the eThekwini municipality and underscores the potential for significant weather-related disruptions over the coming days.
"Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours. The persistent rainfall may result in the flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses," said the eThekwini Municipality.
"Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads," said the municipality in a statement.
The Municipality's Disaster Management Unit and emergency services are on alert, watching predictions.
"The city advises residents to exercise caution, to stay indoors if possible, and to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. Residents living in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are advised to take the necessary safety precautions."
The public is cautioned not to cross flooded rivers or streams. In the event of an emergency, the public may contact the City's Disaster Management Centre at 031 361 0000.
Just four months into 2025, and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has received a huge volume of rainfall. According to TrafficSA, Durban got rainfall of 45 mm overnight on Monday which means it has already surpassed its annual rainfall for the year already.
Durban's average annual rainfall is around 1,009 mm, according to SAWS. This equates to approximately 69 mm of rain per month. Additionally, the months with the most rain are typically from December to March.
IOL News