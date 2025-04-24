The EFF demands accountability over recurring fires at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital Image: File

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has expressed concern over the recurring fire outbreaks at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. The hospital experienced the second blaze on the morning of Wednesday April 23, 2025 after the first incident occurred on Saturday, April 19 2025.

The Accident and Emergency Unit at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital remains closed while the department has identified a suitable space to be used as an alternative following the fire that broke out at the hospital on Saturday. Image: Supplied

The initial fire damaged the recently renovated Accident and Emergency Unit, destroying computer systems, patient files, and forced the hospital into a diversion mode, not admitting new patients. The hospital services over 1 million patients from the Tembisa area, the East Rand and the province at large. This is the second public hospital in the province to catch a devastating fire in recent times after the one at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in April 2021.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla is expected to visit the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital after two blazes in four days. Image: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Government still has to mobilise funds to revive the hospital and the ailing healthcare sector as a whole.The extent of the damage is still under investigation. Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla and the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and other health officials are expected to visit the hospital to establish the extent of the damage and make a determination on how the national office could support the province to lessen the impact on access to essential healthcare.

EFF Gauteng Communications Officer, Dumisani Baleni. The EFF in the province demands accountability over recurring fires at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital Image: Dumisani Baleni/ Facebook

The EFF's Dumisane Baleni said: "Medical personnel were unable to efficiently attend to patients due to the chaos, compounded by compromised medical records. Over 83 patients previously treated in these units were relocated to a makeshift casualty area, while many remain disoriented, with little understanding of the evolving situation."

Emergency crews respond to another fire at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital’s outpatient department on Monday, following a weekend blaze that destroyed the emergency unit. Image: Supplied