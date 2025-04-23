Security guards urge Psira to focus on rogue firms, not regulations

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) has been asked to deal with “fly-by-night” security firms instead of penalising all companies in the industry. Image: Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira)

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) has been asked to deal with “fly-by-night” security companies instead of regulating and restricting the use of firearms, ammunitions and other weapons for all private security firms. Security guards said the industry is under serious threat from non-compliance by fly-by-night security companies. These companies are also believed to be issuing firearms to untrained employees, which is a serious breach of regulations and criminal offense.

In March 2025, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu published a Government Gazette following consultations with Psira. The proposal regulations are currently open for public and stakeholder comment until 25 April 2025. One of the most contentious aspects of the proposals is the new restrictions on the issuing of firearms. The amendments state that security companies that are under investigation would be prohibited from issuing firearms to their security officers. Again, security officers could be barred from carrying firearms in public spaces unless they comply with extensive new requirements, which is believed to prohibit officers from operating in public spaces - including malls, restaurants, schools, hospital and even residential streets.

Another provision relates to ammunition limits, requiring firms to issue a reasonable quantity without defining what constitutes a reasonable quantity. The amendments also demand that all armed security officers undergo annual medical, psychometric and psychiatric evaluations at their employer’s expense. It also restricts the use of semi-automatic rifles. This would only be permitted to officers providing cash-in-transit services, as well as those guarding critical infrastructure or providing anti-poaching services.

Furthermore, several less-lethal tools, including rubber bullets, water cannons and tasers would be prohibited unless firms obtain specific exemptions through a complex application process. The reaction to these proposed amendments has been strong, with criticism coming from the SA Gun Owners Association and the DA, among many others. The DA also launched a nationwide petition to oppose the opposing the amendments. Both the association and the DA said the proposed regulations would effectively destroy the industry.

The DA added that these proposals would take weapons away from private security guards and put lives in danger. The party said these also threaten more than 500 000 jobs. In addition, officers said instead of punishing the sector, Psira should deal with the fly-by-night companies, adding that they have not followed the regulations A security officer at Pro Secure services who is stationed in Meyerton, Gauteng, said although he believes these are good measures, but the focus should be on the fly-by-night companies.

The officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said the industry is under threat from these illegal security services. “There are many issues in this industry and the biggest of them all is fly-by-night companies, and that’s where the focus should be. These companies operate without proper registration and do not follow the industry regulations. "They hire people who are not trained and give them guns, and this put safety at risk. We don’t know of some of these people are criminals,” he said.

Xolani Radebe, who refused to share the name of his employer, said these proposals should be directed to fly-by-night companies, adding that legitimate security firms should be exempted. “Otherwise our lives will also be at risk. Both the public and security guards would be in danger if they cut the use of guns in malls and shopping centres. Who would face an armed criminal without a firearm? And you know those people (criminals) are dangerous and imagine what would happen when they know that we are not armed?” “These regulations should be directed to fly-by-night because they are the ones who do not follow the regulations and exploit employees,” he said.

His colleague, Nkosinathi Mazibuko, added: “This does not make sense at all. I really don’t understand because we are not using firearms to commit crime but to protect the assets. There are many fly-by-night companies and the government is not doing anything about them. These fly-by-night firms are everywhere and people are exploited,” he said. In the statement issued earlier this month, Fidelity Services Group CEO, Wahl Bartman, also criticised the amendments, saying there should be mechanisms targeting non-compliant operators. “The focus should be on differentiated regulatory mechanisms targeting non-compliant operators, such as increased oversight through targeted audits, compliance monitoring, and sanctions without penalising the broader industry,” he said, adding that bona fide companies such as Fidelity have over the years invested millions in staff training and development which need to be viewed within the current framework.

Police Ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the limitation set out in the draft regulations is based on a number of factors, including public interest and necessity. He said there is no prohibition, but only a justification of the type of weapon used, especially in public areas. “The overall intention of the regulations is to create a safer and more regulated environment within the private security sector, benefiting both service providers and the communities they protect,” said Mogotsi, adding that the department noted concerns expressed from various organisations and individuals. Prisa spokesperson Bonang Kleinbooi said the regulator is no longer taking questions and interviews on the matter.