It went on to add that editorial standards and programming decisions must be evaluated for any content that trivialises incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) and abuse against women.

"Broadcasting acts of domestic abuse or violence in any form — whether under the guise of reality television or entertainment — is a gross violation of this responsibility. It sends a dangerous message that violence can be exploited for public spectacle," JCPS posted on X.

The South African Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) has warned that media platforms have a moral and social responsibility to promote content that upholds the dignity, safety, and rights of all individuals.

Women's advocacy group Women For Change highlighted the devastating impact of GBV and domestic abuse in their communities and the channel’s decision to continue exploiting this reality for entertainment value.

"Abuse is not entertainment. Trauma is not a storyline...This is not just irresponsible, it is dangerous. By broadcasting such abuse without adequate intervention and accountability, Moja Love is normalising and trivialising GBV, sending the harmful message that abuse is acceptable if it brings in viewers," said the group.

In a country where women and children are raped, beaten, and murdered on a daily basis, this type of programming is not just tone-deaf, but also a betrayal of every victim and survivor, added Women For Change.

"We remind South Africa that what we choose to watch, support, and allow to continue reflects the kind of society we are building. This is not just about a television show, this is about the systemic failure to protect women in South Africa, on and off screen."

In response, Moja Love told IOL that confirmed they have received various complaints lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and their legal department is addressing the complaints.

"It is important to mention that the show is a reality show that showcases real-life stories and embraces various cultural aspects of the lives of the main cast. The channel does not condone any acts of violence and/or intimidation," said the channel.

