JUST IN: Fire breaks out at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, following previous blaze

Emergency crews respond to another fire at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital’s outpatient department on Monday, following a weekend blaze that destroyed the emergency unit.

The latest fire comes as recovery operations continue following the weekend blaze, which gutted the emergency unit.

“This area is adjacent to the Accident and Emergency Unit, which burned on Saturday night, April 19,” he said in a statement. Modiba said more details would be shared later as the matter was being investigated.

Emergency crews from the City of Ekurhuleni's Fire Department were on-site attending to the blaze at the hospital’s main outpatient department, said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Another fire broke out at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni , on Wednesday, Gauteng health officials confirmed.

Firefighters from the City of Ekurhuleni attend to a second fire at Tembisa Hospital as recovery efforts from Saturday’s devastating blaze continue.

IOL News previously reported that Gauteng Health Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the hospital on Sunday to assess the damage.

At the time, she said an alternative space within the facility had been identified to temporarily house emergency services.

Nkomo-Ralehoko praised emergency teams for safely evacuating all 81 patients without injuries.

“I wish to emphasise that the origin of the fire is still under investigation. We await the official forensic report,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said, adding that various investigative units were on site.

She confirmed that although the Accident and Emergency Unit remains non-operational, a business continuity plan is in place.

The hospital will remain on divert for ambulance arrivals, but walk-in patients will still be seen. Services for acutely ill patients, maternal and child care, mental health, and chronic disease management will continue in designated areas.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the newly identified emergency space has functioning lights and oxygen points and will be operational soon.

The unit destroyed in the weekend fire had recently been renovated to comply with occupational health and safety standards, she said.

Further details on the new fire are expected once investigations are complete.

