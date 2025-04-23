Gauteng Education investigates corporal punishment allegations against Madisong High School principal
Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Matome Chiloane reminds staff that corporal punishment is illegal and will not be tolerated, as Madisong High faces scrutiny over serious claims of assault by its school Principal.
The Gauteng Department of Education has launched an internal investigation following serious allegations of corporal punishment against the principal of Madisong High School in Hammanskraal.
This comes after multiple learners came forward with claims of physical assault, including an incident reported to have occurred in February 2025.
One learner allegedly sustained pain in their hand after being punished for missing a holiday catch-up programme.
As a precautionary measure, the principal has been instructed to report to the district office while investigations are underway.
“We are extremely disheartened by these reports and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring schools are safe spaces for all learners.
''We remind all staff that corporal punishment is strictly prohibited by law, and any violation will be met with swift and decisive action,” said MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane.
Meanwhile, parents have been advised to open a case with the police, and the department has reiterated that all educators accused of assault are subjected to a formal disciplinary process.
The department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said, “The department runs continuous advocacy campaigns to reinforce the legal prohibition of corporal punishment across all schools.
''Any educator accused of assault is subjected to a formal disciplinary process. In addition, the Department’s Education Support teams are available to provide emotional and psychosocial support to affected learners and their families.”
The department encourages learners and community members to report any cases of abuse whether anonymously or otherwise to their nearest District Office, assuring the public that all reports are investigated thoroughly.
