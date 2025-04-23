Gauteng Education investigates corporal punishment allegations against Madisong High School principal

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Matome Chiloane reminds staff that corporal punishment is illegal and will not be tolerated, as Madisong High faces scrutiny over serious claims of assault by its school Principal.

The Gauteng Department of Education has launched an internal investigation following serious allegations of corporal punishment against the principal of Madisong High School in Hammanskraal.

This comes after multiple learners came forward with claims of physical assault, including an incident reported to have occurred in February 2025.

One learner allegedly sustained pain in their hand after being punished for missing a holiday catch-up programme.

As a precautionary measure, the principal has been instructed to report to the district office while investigations are underway.

“We are extremely disheartened by these reports and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring schools are safe spaces for all learners.

''We remind all staff that corporal punishment is strictly prohibited by law, and any violation will be met with swift and decisive action,” said MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane.