Emergency Management Servicesfrom the City of Ekurhuleni said an unknown number of patient files were destroyed by the second fire at Tembisa Hospital.
An unknown number of patient files have been destroyed in a fire at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, emergency services confirmed on Wednesday.
Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze and are now working to dampen the affected files.
The incident comes days after IOL reported that a fire broke out in the same hospital in the outpatient area, adjacent to the Accident and Emergency Unit on Saturday night, April 19.
Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka said the city’s control center received a call in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
“This morning, our control center received a call that there was an outbreak of fire at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital," said Maloka.
"They responded promptly, as the nearest fire station is just four kilometers from the hospital. When they arrived, they found the fire at the outpatient department, where patient files were kept. The fire was contained.”
“That section’s electricity was completely switched off. We don't know what caused the fire,” he said.
He confirmed that only the filing area was affected.
“Only the filing was affected. The area is not so big, and it was not a huge fire, as the roof and ceiling were not affected, just to show that it was a minor fire."
Emergency crews has responded to another fire at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital’s outpatient department on Monday, following a weekend blaze that destroyed the emergency unit.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is expected to visit the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
“Deputy Minister Phaahla will be accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and health officials to establish the extent of the damage and determine how the national office could support the province to lessen the impact on access to essential healthcare,” the statement read.
Nkomo-Ralehoko previously visited the hospital on Sunday to assess the damage. She said an alternative space within the facility had been identified to temporarily house emergency services.
She praised emergency teams for safely evacuating all 81 patients without injury.
“I wish to emphasise that the origin of the fire is still under investigation. We await the official forensic report,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said, adding that various investigative units were on site.
Although the Accident and Emergency Unit remains non-operational, she said a business continuity plan was in place. The hospital remains on divert for ambulance arrivals, but walk-in patients are still being seen. Services for acutely ill patients, maternal and child care, mental health, and chronic disease management will continue in designated areas.
The newly identified emergency space has functioning lights and oxygen points and will soon be operational.
Nkomo-Ralehoko added that the emergency unit destroyed in the weekend fire had recently been renovated to comply with occupational health and safety standards.
