Emergency Management Servicesfrom the City of Ekurhuleni said an unknown number of patient files were destroyed by the second fire at Tembisa Hospital.

An unknown number of patient files have been destroyed in a fire at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, emergency services confirmed on Wednesday.

Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze and are now working to dampen the affected files.

The incident comes days after IOL reported that a fire broke out in the same hospital in the outpatient area, adjacent to the Accident and Emergency Unit on Saturday night, April 19.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka said the city’s control center received a call in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This morning, our control center received a call that there was an outbreak of fire at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital," said Maloka.

"They responded promptly, as the nearest fire station is just four kilometers from the hospital. When they arrived, they found the fire at the outpatient department, where patient files were kept. The fire was contained.”

“That section’s electricity was completely switched off. We don't know what caused the fire,” he said.

He confirmed that only the filing area was affected.

“Only the filing was affected. The area is not so big, and it was not a huge fire, as the roof and ceiling were not affected, just to show that it was a minor fire."