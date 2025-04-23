For music enthusiasts, this is an unmissable opportunity to experience the magic of ‘Africa’s Grandest Gathering’ live.
Image: Image: Supplied
While the streets of Cape Town will be coming alive with the music from this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), the City has announced a number of road closures for motorists to note, ensuring that festivities can be held safely.
Scheduled for Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), this year’s festival promises to be an enthralling tapestry of sound, bringing together both beloved legends and fresh newcomers.
For music enthusiasts, this is an unmissable opportunity to experience the magic of ‘Africa’s Grandest Gathering’ live.
This year's lineup takes the theme to the next level, honouring the past legends and welcoming the future with artists such as: Grammy Award winner DJ and producer Black Coffee in collaboration with Nduduzo Makhathini. DJ Black Coffee is a global icon who has electrified audiences across the world, performing in countries like the United States, Spain, Australia, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil, and Qatar.
The other amazing artists who will grace the stages are: Thandiswa Mazwai, Ari Lennox, Lira, Benjamin Jeptha ft kujenga, Linda Sikhakhane, Malcolm Jiyane, Bongeziwe Mabandla, iphumho L’ka Biko, Masego, Incongito, Kelvin Momo, Igor Butman, Kandace Springs and TKZee performing on historic stages called Kippies, Manenberg, Rosies and Moses Molelekwa.
The City of Cape Town said that to facilitate the event, temporary road closures will be implemented in the city centre.
Motorists and residents have been advised to plan and make use of alternative routes.
With over 30 artists performing across multiple stages, the 21st edition of the CTIJF will deliver a vibrant celebration of global jazz, soul, and Afro-fusion.
Closures will be in effect around the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) for the main CTIJF event on 25 and 26 April:
Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that CTIJF is one the Mother City’s signature events and a mainstay in the City’s events calendar for over 20 years.
“It is not just an event… It is a platform where people from all corners of the globe can come together in one space to celebrate their love of jazz, music and comradery.
“Over the years, the event has been able to attract thousands of visitors from outside the city to enjoy a few days of smooth jazz, music and overall Cape Town experience,” Smith said.
“Cape Town is once again looking forward to not only hosting Africa’s Grandest Gathering but welcoming the thousands of revellers who will be coming from all over the world.”
For more information on the Cape Town International Jazz Festival visit https://www.capetownjazzfest.com/