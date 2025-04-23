For music enthusiasts, this is an unmissable opportunity to experience the magic of ‘Africa’s Grandest Gathering’ live. Image: Image: Supplied

While the streets of Cape Town will be coming alive with the music from this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), the City has announced a number of road closures for motorists to note, ensuring that festivities can be held safely. Scheduled for Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), this year’s festival promises to be an enthralling tapestry of sound, bringing together both beloved legends and fresh newcomers. For music enthusiasts, this is an unmissable opportunity to experience the magic of ‘Africa’s Grandest Gathering’ live.

This year's lineup takes the theme to the next level, honouring the past legends and welcoming the future with artists such as: Grammy Award winner DJ and producer Black Coffee in collaboration with Nduduzo Makhathini. DJ Black Coffee is a global icon who has electrified audiences across the world, performing in countries like the United States, Spain, Australia, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil, and Qatar. The other amazing artists who will grace the stages are: Thandiswa Mazwai, Ari Lennox, Lira, Benjamin Jeptha ft kujenga, Linda Sikhakhane, Malcolm Jiyane, Bongeziwe Mabandla, iphumho L’ka Biko, Masego, Incongito, Kelvin Momo, Igor Butman, Kandace Springs and TKZee performing on historic stages called Kippies, Manenberg, Rosies and Moses Molelekwa.

The City of Cape Town said that to facilitate the event, temporary road closures will be implemented in the city centre. Motorists and residents have been advised to plan and make use of alternative routes. With over 30 artists performing across multiple stages, the 21st edition of the CTIJF will deliver a vibrant celebration of global jazz, soul, and Afro-fusion. Closures will be in effect around the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) for the main CTIJF event on 25 and 26 April: Walter Sisulu Avenue (East Bound) between Lower Long and Heerengracht Streets - Closed from 16:00 on Friday, 25 April to 17:00 on Sunday, 27 April

Lower Long Street between Walter Sisulu Avenue and FW De Klerk Boulevard - Closed from 16:00 on Friday, 25 April to 17:00 on Sunday, 27 April

Walter Sisulu Avenue (West Bound) between Heerengracht and Lower Long Streets - Closed from 18:00 on Friday, 25 April to 17:00 on Sunday, 27 April