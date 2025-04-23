Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the issue of beefing up his security detail can only be determined by the security cluster following reports that his state vehicle was shot at last month. Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

The country's security cluster has beefed up President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president Paul Mashatile's security detail. In a statement on Tuesday, National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola confirmed that following an alleged shooting of Mashatile's convoy in Boksburg last month, a high-level investigation into the matter has been instituted with a ballistic report already concluded. On Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Mofolo 4 commemorative event at Mofolo Arts Centre, Mashatile indicated that he has left the issue of beefing up his security detail to the office of the security cluster. This comes after the deputy president on the weekend claimed that his official state vehicle was shot at several times while he was being driven from a recent ANC NEC meeting in the east of Johannesburg in an incident suspected to be an attempt on his life.

However, some outside and inside the ANC have poured cold water over the deputy president Mashatile's claims with the EFF having said it found it strange that both the President's office and the ANC have not come out to support one of their own after having survived an attempt on his life. When asked if he had beefed up his security following this incident, Mashatile who spoke to the media ahead of his address at the Mofolo Arts Centre where he was due to celebrate the Mofolo 4 combatants who died while fighting the apartheid security forces on March 28, 1988, Mashatile said only the security cluster can make adjustments to his security detail. "The President and the Deputy President do not determine their own security. That is an assessment that is done by the security cluster. At the moment, we are convinced that both the President and the Deputy President have adequate security. If they think that it needs to be beefed up, they will do so, but that is not part of our request," he stated.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe speaking on behalf of the national commissioner indicated that Masemola while the matter is being investigated, Mashatile's security has been re-enforced to ensure his safety. "Following the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and still underway with the ballistics report already concluded. Crime Intelligence is also continuing with its regular risk and threat assessment on both the President and the Deputy President. General Fannie Masemola confirms the reinforcement of security detail to both principals and has also expressed gratitude with the manner in which members of the PPS safeguard and handle the safety of both principals," Mathe stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mashatile's claim was rubbished by ANC Treasurer-General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa who said some reported incidents of assassinations are usually fake. "Usually when there are these reports (of assassination), many of them are fake, actually," Ramokgopa said on Tuesday, speaking to the media at the ANC Northern Cape elective conference "We have seen a lot of fake things. We have referred these matters for the secretariat to deal with organisationally, and indeed, in due course, we will respond to that," she said. Her sentiments were also echoed by ANC leader in the Northern Cape, Zamani Saul who said no one would attempt to kill a leader of a 40% party.