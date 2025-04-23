Deputy President, Paul Mashatile has commended the bravery of the Mofolo 4 who took on the armed forces of Apartheid in 1988 during the battle of Mutale River during an event at Mofolo Arts Centre in Soweto. Image: Itumeleng English

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile has honoured the Mofolo 4 combatants who spent more than 24 hours fighting against the Apartheid forces during the battle of Mutale River in 1988. The fallen and surviving heroes of the “Battle of Mutale” were first honoured during a special first commemoration function that was held at Mutale River in April 2022 by the South African Military Veteran Association, with the ANC committing to ensuring that their legacy is never forgotten. They are celebrated for their gallant fighting spirit when on 28 March 1988, nine Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Soldiers, aged between 19 and 21 years were surprised by heavy enemy fire from the apartheid South African Defense Force (SADF) and the then Bantustan Venda Defense Force (VDF), in what came to be known as “The Battle of Mutale River”.

At the time of the battle, the MK Unit was tasked with infiltrating the rural areas of the then-Venda Bantustan homeland in the Northern Transvaal (now Limpopo), and they crossed from Zimbabwe into South Africa on 25 March 1988. James Sekgale, the survivor of the battle has in the past related the pain of losing his four comrades which included Daniel Nkabinde (Vusi Mthembu), Oupa Lukhele (Dan Mabaso), Mlungiseleli Velaphi (Mzimkhulu Goduka), Sipho Nkosi (Peter Molotsi) and Ruben Lentsela (Benard Zondi). Mashatile who took a walk with members of the military veterans ahead of his address at the Mofolo Arts Centre on Tuesday afternoon commended the fighting spirit of the combatants and many other struggle heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the country's hard-won freedom.

Scores of ANC members from various branches in the province came out in their numbers for Deputy President, Paul Mashatile's address in honour of the Mofolo 4 combatants at the Mofolo Arts Centre in Soweto on Tuesday. Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

"Today we walk among heroes who dedicated their lives to the noble course of fighting for our freedom. Only three combatants remain. As we mark Freedom Month, we must pay tribute to those freedom fighters who fought and paid with their lives. Thank you for immortalizing these comrades and on such occasions, we are always reminded that our freedom was not free. It was burdened by untold suffering and struggle of individuals who left the comfort of their lives to fight for our country," he said. Mashatile indicated that a country that does not honour and celebrate its heroes, is doomed to fail as it tries to create a new path for itself adding that the skirmishes at Mutale constitute one of many heroic battles that MK fought against the apartheid forces during its 60-year history. Some of the battles that have made the ANC's history books also include the sabotage campaign of 1961-1964; the joint MK/ZIPRA Wankie/Sipolilo campaign of 1967/68; the Sasol bombing of 1980; the artillery attack on Voortrekkerhoogte as well as attacks on police stations.