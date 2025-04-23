The DA march to Ilembe district municipality offices in KwaDukuza demanding the reversal of 13.5% water tariff increase.

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has given the ANC-run Ilembe District Municipality 14 days to reverse its decision to increase water tariffs by 13.5%.

This is contained in a list of demands in a memorandum the party submitted to the municipality representative during a march to district offices in KwaDukuza north of the province on Wednesday. The party is calling for a zero-rate increase until the water supply has improved or after the municipality has responded positively to its demands.

The party said its march was prompted by consistent water outages and water-shedding in the areas under the district. The march was led by the top party leadership including party provincial leader Francois Rogers, his deputy Sithembiso Ngema, and Ilembe district constituency head Sakhile Mngadi who had organised the march.

Another demand was the renewal and expansion of Siza Water, a private water services provider which was contracted by the municipality.