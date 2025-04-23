Another fire erupts at Tembisa Hospital, raising concerns over safety

The Accident and Emergency Unit at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital remains closed while the department has identified a suitable space to be used as an alternative following the fires that broke out.

Another fire has broken out at the Tembisa hospital in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Wednesday morning with Emergency Services personnel having already attended to the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire which comes days after the first fire which gutted the hospital's Accident and Emergency unit on Saturday afternoon.

This second fire comes just days after the first fire erupted on Saturday afternoon with reports indicating that firefighters braved chilly conditions to respond to the incident, which was reported around 5am.

It is reported that emergency services from the City of Ekurhuleni mobilised resources to contain the fire that struck the hospital’s main Outpatient Department (OPD).

According to the department, the OPD is situated close to the Accident and Emergency Unit that was severely damaged by fire just days earlier.

This has subsequently added to the urgent concerns regarding the hospital's operational integrity.