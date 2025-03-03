‘They want money for cold drink’: Soweto spaza shop owners accuse City of Joburg officials of corruption

Spaza shop owners in Naledi, Soweto, have accused City of Joburg officials of demanding bribes in exchange for business registration assistance.

“How much do you have for a cold drink?” This is the question unregistered spaza shop owners in Naledi, Soweto, accused the City of Joburg officials of asking in exchange for business registration assistance, claiming they prioritised foreign nationals who paid the bribe.

The allegations came after the registration deadline passed last week on Friday, February 28.

The registration was part of an effort to address food safety concerns following the surge of food poisoning incidents that claimed over 20 lives of schoolchildren, who died after consuming snacks bought from spaza shops.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the initiative last year in November.

Speaking with IOL News, a tuck shop owner from Naledi, in Soweto who wished to remain anonymous, accused the City of Joburg’s officials at the Jabulani Civic Centre (UBC) of demanding bribes in exchange for registration assistance.

“There were so many things that were happening at that centre, while we were queuing with the hopes of being assisted, the officials told us that they want money for cold drinks,” she said.

The tuck shop owner added that the security guards at the centre told her that foreign nationals were also paying bribes.

“When you already lost hope and are about to leave and ask the security guards at the gates about the registration process, they will tell you that the foreign nationals are paying bribes,” she said.

The security guards, according to her, would say, “And then you? How much do you have for a cold drink? These people (referring to the foreign nationals) are paying bribes.”

She claimed that even though she did not have a title deed, because her husband is still paying the bond, the officials demanded additional documents, citing the absence of “cold drink” as the reason for her failure to be registered.

She voiced frustration, stating that foreign nationals were being given preferential treatment because they could afford to pay bribes.

“Foreigner nationals are holding us back because they have money, and they can afford to pay bribes, so everything goes well for them,” she added.

The required documents include a completed business license application form, zoning certificate or written consent approval, health standards certificate, approved building plan, occupancy certificate, certified copy of the title deed or a letter from the landlord, if not owned, work permit or letter from the Department of Home Affairs for non-South Africans, Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) registration, latest municipal account statement and tax clearance certificate from SARS.

