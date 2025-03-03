King David Mowbray Golf Course redevelopment debate intensifies
A proposal to renew the King David Mowbray Golf Club’s lease for 10 years is out for public comment.
It’s a war of words and opinions as the fight over the proposed redevelopment vision for the King David Mowbray Golf Course (KDMGC) and its surrounding vacant land in Pinelands heats up.
The City of Cape Town’s Economic Growth Directorate has opened public comment and participation which it says will be used to inform the concept development plan. The Pinelands site, located just north of the N2 Freeway, is approximately 42,8 hectares.
KDMGC chair, Mike Flax, issued a statement after the first public meeting last Wednesday saying that the 115-year-old KDM stands as a beacon of inclusion, development and heritage within Cape Town.
“The proposed development threatens to end the club's role in supporting local employment through golf tourism, providing access to disabled golfers, fostering youth development programs, and preserving vital green spaces in the city,” the statement said.
KDMGC's General Manager, Trevor Steensma said: "This is not just about a golf course, it's about preserving a community cornerstone.
"We have over 25 000 rounds played by overseas visitors every year. KDM also has a unique local history as a true melting pot, uniting members from three clubs - the King David, Peninsula and Mowbray clubs."
According to the statement, petitioners believe that the city's needs - including urgently addressing affordable housing through mixed-use developments - is possible without sacrificing irreplaceable community assets like the club.
Steensma added: "We are calling on city officials to explore alternative solutions. There are so many vacant and unused portions of land throughout the metro. Why destroy a working asset?"
The golf course also saw support from South African Disabled Golf Association (SADGA), with its operations manager, Lily Reich saying: "KDMGC is a hardworking economic asset with a proud history stretching back 115 years. It is a vital green lung for the city, but many forget that it is also the home of disabled golf in South Africa".
"For decades, it has provided a safe and accessible space for golfers with disabilities to develop their skills, build confidence, and experience the joy of the game. Losing this facility would not only be a loss for SADGA but for the entire disabled community in Cape Town,” Reich said.
However, Reclaim The City (RTC) wasn’t on board with this stance, saying that they fully support the City’s decision to move ahead with redevelopment decisions “that do not simply echo the City’s narrative but also integrate the ideas we have long championed for the use of public land”.
“It is important that these spaces work for everyone, not just a privileged few. The redevelopment of KDMGC is more than a change in land use; it is a reimagining of what public space can be in a city that continues to suffer from uneven distribution of green space and community facilities.
“This site presents the City with an opportunity to include Langa and the Athlone surrounding areas working class community to benefit from the development too. It must show its commitment to undo spatial apartheid development,” they said.
RTC added that many of the concerns and submissions raised by the KDMGC chairperson appeared to be less a set of objective issues and more of a “not in my backyard”.
“The chairperson argued the old 2023 arguments that the golf course forms an important part of a “Garden City” and serves as important green space. Yet, there is enough green space in the area including the neighboring Rondebosch Golf Course, Rondebosch Common, and various parks which are already enjoyed by the public.
“Redevelopment will not erase green space; because of floodline constraints, a significant portion will be retained and made accessible to everyone, rather than remaining an exclusive venue.”
RTC Woodstock Chapter leader Deena Bosch added that the estimated 12 golf courses in the City are more than enough, and that whatever they are doing there can be done elsewhere.
“There is no way that we can have so much land for golf. It’s just a game, and there are very few people who make use of it. Unfortunately for them, it is not an argument they are going to win.
“We need housing, we have a housing crisis in the City, and we have apartheid spatial boundaries still in place, and that golf course is a barrier between the green leafy suburbs and the Cape Flats, and the townships.”
When the City opened the public comment period, they said that they aim to strike a balance between affordability and long-term economic sustainability, ensuring the project benefits a diverse range of Cape Town residents.
“Existing golf and soccer activities will continue in line with the current lease agreements with the City, while the investigation is undertaken.
“As part of the broader planning process, the City is assessing the long-term feasibility of retaining golf course and soccer field usage within the study area. This evaluation will be guided by specialist studies and further public participation.”
Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos said: “We are currently at very early stages of a lengthy process and public participation will play a vital role in shaping the final proposed development concept for this site. Various specialist professional studies are also under way, which will help inform the proposed concept for this site.”
Bosch added that it is imperative that people comment. “Everybody should share their input…Pinelands, yes, but shouldn’t there be one (public meeting) in Bokmakerie, Langa, Hazendal and Bonteheuwel. Make people aware that it is happening, and not just those with email addresses.”
To comment, visit the City’s Have Your Say page: http://www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay (it will direct you to Infinity’s website), or visit the service provider’s website: www.infinity.capetown/mowbray.
For help, email [email protected], call 021 834 1602 or WhatsApp 060 524 7676.
