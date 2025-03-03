King David Mowbray Golf Course redevelopment debate intensifies

A proposal to renew the King David Mowbray Golf Club’s lease for 10 years is out for public comment.

It’s a war of words and opinions as the fight over the proposed redevelopment vision for the King David Mowbray Golf Course (KDMGC) and its surrounding vacant land in Pinelands heats up.

The City of Cape Town’s Economic Growth Directorate has opened public comment and participation which it says will be used to inform the concept development plan. The Pinelands site, located just north of the N2 Freeway, is approximately 42,8 hectares.

KDMGC chair, Mike Flax, issued a statement after the first public meeting last Wednesday saying that the 115-year-old KDM stands as a beacon of inclusion, development and heritage within Cape Town.

“The proposed development threatens to end the club's role in supporting local employment through golf tourism, providing access to disabled golfers, fostering youth development programs, and preserving vital green spaces in the city,” the statement said.

KDMGC's General Manager, Trevor Steensma said: "This is not just about a golf course, it's about preserving a community cornerstone.

"We have over 25 000 rounds played by overseas visitors every year. KDM also has a unique local history as a true melting pot, uniting members from three clubs - the King David, Peninsula and Mowbray clubs."

According to the statement, petitioners believe that the city's needs - including urgently addressing affordable housing through mixed-use developments - is possible without sacrificing irreplaceable community assets like the club.

Steensma added: "We are calling on city officials to explore alternative solutions. There are so many vacant and unused portions of land throughout the metro. Why destroy a working asset?"

The golf course also saw support from South African Disabled Golf Association (SADGA), with its operations manager, Lily Reich saying: "KDMGC is a hardworking economic asset with a proud history stretching back 115 years. It is a vital green lung for the city, but many forget that it is also the home of disabled golf in South Africa".

"For decades, it has provided a safe and accessible space for golfers with disabilities to develop their skills, build confidence, and experience the joy of the game. Losing this facility would not only be a loss for SADGA but for the entire disabled community in Cape Town,” Reich said.